Last updated: 08:37 AM ET, Wed January 11 2023

Latest Updates on FAA System Failure Grounding US Flights

Impacting Travel Donald Wood January 11, 2023

Airport flight status board
Airport flight status board. (Photo via phive2015 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A system failure with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday morning grounded flights across the United States, with flights to be grounded until at least 9:30 a.m. ET.

According to The New York Times, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said he was working with the FAA regarding “an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots.”

As a result, United Airlines temporarily delayed all domestic flights and American Airlines said the situation “impacts all airlines.” Both carriers said they have been in close contact with the FAA about the situation.

FlightAware.com is reporting that at least 1,230 flights within, into or out of the U.S. have been delayed so far this morning, as of 7:35 a.m. ET, with that number expected to climb as long as the FAA system shutdown continued.

“The FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates,” Buttigieg continued.

Airports and airlines took to social media to share flight updates and warn travelers about potential delays upon arrival. Passengers are being warned to check with their airlines for the latest information.

Airlines for America (A4A) released a statement on the Federal Aviation Administration’s temporary ground stop:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has notified U.S. airlines through an ATC advisory that the FAA is experiencing a technology issue related to the Notice of Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which provides airlines with real time safety information for flight planning. This technology issue is causing significant operational delays across the National Airspace System. A4A is working with the FAA and awaiting further information regarding when these issues will be resolved.

For real time updates related to any potential delays or cancellations caused by the FAA's system disruptions, travelers should download their airline's app, visit the carrier's website and ensure their contact information is accurate on travel records.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Essence of Thailand Discovering ancient wonders and natural beauty from Bangkok to Phuket

Thailand Reimposes COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Northstar Travel Group Announces Major Leadership Changes

Carnival, Royal Caribbean to Appeal Massive Cuban Cruise Port Fines

Computer Glitch Causes Flight Issues at Florida Airports

Major Changes That Will Affect American Travelers in 2023

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS