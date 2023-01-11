Latest Updates on FAA System Failure Grounding US Flights
Impacting Travel Donald Wood January 11, 2023
A system failure with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday morning grounded flights across the United States, with flights to be grounded until at least 9:30 a.m. ET.
According to The New York Times, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said he was working with the FAA regarding “an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots.”
Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.— The FAA (@FAANews) January 11, 2023
As a result, United Airlines temporarily delayed all domestic flights and American Airlines said the situation “impacts all airlines.” Both carriers said they have been in close contact with the FAA about the situation.
FlightAware.com is reporting that at least 1,230 flights within, into or out of the U.S. have been delayed so far this morning, as of 7:35 a.m. ET, with that number expected to climb as long as the FAA system shutdown continued.
FAA OUTAGE— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoTV) January 11, 2023
An @FAANews advisory says a system failure is impacting flights nationwide. Reports coming in that flights are grounded everywhere.
Techs are working to restore the system but there’s no timeframe for when that could happen. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/F6rqIm163s
“The FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates,” Buttigieg continued.
Airports and airlines took to social media to share flight updates and warn travelers about potential delays upon arrival. Passengers are being warned to check with their airlines for the latest information.
Airlines for America (A4A) released a statement on the Federal Aviation Administration’s temporary ground stop:
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has notified U.S. airlines through an ATC advisory that the FAA is experiencing a technology issue related to the Notice of Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which provides airlines with real time safety information for flight planning. This technology issue is causing significant operational delays across the National Airspace System. A4A is working with the FAA and awaiting further information regarding when these issues will be resolved.
For real time updates related to any potential delays or cancellations caused by the FAA's system disruptions, travelers should download their airline's app, visit the carrier's website and ensure their contact information is accurate on travel records.
*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
