Last updated: 09:50 AM ET, Thu November 11 2021

More Americans Expected to Travel During Thanksgiving, Christmas Holidays

Impacting Travel Donald Wood November 11, 2021

Evening traffic at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport, JFK
Evening traffic at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport. (photo via XavierMarchant/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A new study found that rising traveler confidence levels would result in more Americans hitting the road or taking to the skies for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays in 2021 than last year.

According to a survey from the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), 29 percent of Americans are likely to travel for Thanksgiving and 33 percent expect to travel for Christmas, an increase from 21 percent and 24 percent, respectively, compared to last year.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Holiday Travel
Amtrak

Amtrak Winter Park Express Back for 2022 Winter Season

Spend time with family and friends at Six Flags park.

Six Flags Announces Series of Winter Holiday Events at US...

Holiday season traffic in New York City

AAA Predicts Over 53.4 Million People Will Travel for...

grandmother carrying turkey for family (Photo via LightFieldStudios / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Best US Cities for Celebrating Thanksgiving

As for how respondents will get to their destinations, 68 percent of Thanksgiving travelers and 64 percent of Christmas travelers plan to drive, while another 11 percent and 14 percent plan to fly commercial, respectively.

When hitting the road, 68 percent of Thanksgiving travelers and 66 percent of Christmas travelers plan to stay with family or friends, while another 22 percent and 23 percent plan to stay in a hotel, respectively.

“While vaccines have helped travelers feel more comfortable, rising gas prices and continued concerns about the pandemic are making many Americans hesitant to travel during the holidays,” AHLA CEO Chip Rogers said.

“Despite a slight expected uptick in holiday travel this year, hotels will continue to face economic fallout from the pandemic, underscoring the need for targeted federal relief, such as the Save Hotel Jobs Act, to support the industry and its workforce until travel fully returns,” Rogers continued.

Leisure travelers are making several adjustments to their travel plans based on the current state of the coronavirus pandemic, including only traveling within driving distance (58 percent), taking fewer trips (48 percent) and taking shorter trips (46 percent).

Those who plan to travel over the holidays expect to drive, but rising gas prices may dampen those plans. A total of 52 percent of Americans say they plan to take fewer trips and 53 percent plan to take shorter trips due to rising gas prices.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
People wearing masks on a flight

Traveler Confidence Rises With International Travel Surge

CDC Updates Travel Guidance for Several Popular Destinations

Tourism, Hotel Officials Discuss Safety in Mexico After Cancun Shooting

WTTC Launches New Net Zero Roadmap for Travel and Tourism

AAA Predicts Over 53.4 Million People Will Travel for Thanksgiving

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS