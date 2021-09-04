Last updated: 02:24 PM ET, Sat September 04 2021

More European Countries Re-Introduce Restrictions on US Travelers

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli September 04, 2021

Amsterdam, Netherlands
House boats in Amsterdam's canal (photo by Lauren Bowman)

And to think – a little more than two months ago, back in June, the European Union had classified the United States as a safe travel market for tourists to come back.

But that’s how quickly the delta variant of COVID-19 has surged in the U.S., causing a rapid rise in positive cases and causing EU officials to drop the U.S. from its safe list, advising its 27 member states to reconsider allowing entry to nonessential U.S. travelers.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
The Keanae Peninsula on the Road to Hana, Maui

Maui to Introduce ‘Modified” Health Pass

Channel in Amsterdam Netherlands houses river Amstel

Netherlands Restricts Travel From US Per EU’s Updated...

Carnival Panorama

Carnival Setting up Pre-Cruise COVID-19 Testing Sites

Alaska Airlines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Alaska Airlines Making Changes to Increase Employee...

And more and more countries are heeding that advice.

Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden have become the first to impose new rules.

Starting today, Saturday, September 4, The Netherlands is recategorizing the U.S. as ‘very high-risk.’ Unvaccinated American travelers will be denied access, and those who are fully vaccinated will be required to quarantine for 10 days upon entering the country. Visitors may qualify to exit quarantine early by getting tested on the fifth day of their isolation.

Sweden, which had previously exempted U.S. travelers from a ban on almost all non-EU arrivals, has also removed the country from its approved list.

Italy, which was one of the first European countries to open its borders earlier this year, has also introduced new measures affecting arrivals from all destinations, including the U.S. On August 31, it began requiring all visitors to show proof of a PCR or antigen Covid test taken within 72 hours of travel, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.

For more information on Europe

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Channel in Amsterdam Netherlands houses river Amstel

Netherlands Restricts Travel From US Per EU’s Updated...

FAA Temporarily Grounds Virgin Galactic to Conduct Investigation

White House Considers Reopening to Vaccinated International Travelers

Traveler Arrested in Hawaii for Falsifying COVID Vaccine Card

CDC Issues New Guidance for Unvaccinated Travelers Ahead of Labor Day

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS