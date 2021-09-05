Denmark Bans Unvaccinated US Travelers After EU Alters Its Guidance
Impacting Travel Laurie Baratti September 05, 2021
Denmark is among the latest European Union (E.U.) member states to reimpose restrictions on American tourists, following the European Commission’s removal of the U.S. from its ‘safe’ list last week. The newly updated guidance from the E.U. governing body is non-binding, so it is up to each of the bloc’s 27 member nations to decide whether to restrict visitors from the U.S. and to what extent.
For its part, Denmark has decided to ban unvaccinated American travelers from entering the country, while continuing to allow fully vaccinated U.S. travelers without the need to fulfill testing or quarantine requirements. Previously, unvaccinated U.S. visitors could gain entry by presenting proof of prior recovery from COVID-19 or a timely negative test result.
The change comes after Denmark bumped the United States’ status up to its ‘orange’ COVID-19 risk category on Saturday, due to America’s worsening epidemiological situation. At present, the seven-day moving average of new cases seen daily in the U.S. is 160,901, with about 53 percent of the population fully vaccinated, according to the New York Times Coronavirus Tracker.
The Scandinavian nation classifies ‘third’ countries (meaning those outside of the E.U. and Schengen area) into one of three categories according to their COVID-19 infection and transmission levels: yellow, orange or red.
Certain unvaccinated American travelers may still be granted entry to Denmark with a negative COVID-19 test, but only if they can prove they have a “worthy purpose” for travel. Worthy purposes, the full list of which can be found here, include reasons relating to work, business or studies, certain private or family affairs, legal matters and real estate concerns.
These types of unvaccinated travelers will need to take a pre-travel test and test again upon entering the country, as well as self-isolating for up to 10 days following their arrival. According to a USA Today report, there is also a provision to end one’s isolation early by getting another negative test on Day Four. However, travelers under the age of 18 and persons who can prove they have previously recovered from COVID-19 are exempt from these testing and quarantine requirements. Those entering Denmark for business purposes are exempt from the self-isolation requirement, but must still be tested in accordance with the rules.
According to a joint website of the Danish authorities, unvaccinated residents of ‘orange’ countries can also transit through Denmark briefly on their way to other destinations, but must do so without delay, and will need to present a negative PCR or antigen test performed no more than 72 or 48 hours prior to entry, respectively.
For more information on Denmark, Europe
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS