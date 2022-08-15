More Than Half of US Adults Will Travel Labor Day Weekend
Impacting Travel Donald Wood August 15, 2022
A new study found that over half of all Americans plan to travel during the Labor Day holiday travel period this year.
According to The Vacationer’s Labor Day 2022 Travel Survey, more than 53 percent of adults in the United States (an estimated 137 million people) will travel for the holiday, with driving to their destinations being the most popular means of transportation.
Around 92 million Americans will travel via car during the extended holiday weekend (35.52 percent), nearly 37 million people intend to travel by plane (14.21 percent) and 3.28 percent will travel primarily by public transportation, such as bus or train.
The flight data suggests more Americans will travel by plane for Labor Day than on the Fourth of July or Memorial Day.
While gas prices have declined considerably in recent weeks from peak inflation cost, 50.18 percent of respondents (129 million Americans) said fuel costs would still impact their Labor Day travel plans.
Of the people taking a road trip for Labor Day weekend this year, 26.05 will remain within 100 miles of their home. Over 13 percent will be within 250 miles of their home, nearly eight percent within 500 miles, 2.64 percent within 1,000 miles and 2.73 percent more than 1,000 miles away.
