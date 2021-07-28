Last updated: 09:20 AM ET, Wed July 28 2021

Nevada Reimplementing Indoor Mask Mandates Due to COVID-19 Surge

Impacting Travel Donald Wood July 28, 2021

Las Vegas Strip viewed from The Cosmopolitan
Las Vegas Strip viewed from The Cosmopolitan. (photo by Patrick Clarke)

Government leaders in Nevada will once again institute rules mandating masks indoors for vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans.

According to KTNV.com, health officials are following new protocols added by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that state “fully vaccinated Americans in areas with substantial and high transmission should wear masks indoors when in public.”

Nevada’s new mask guideline will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30.

As a result, the Nevada Gaming Control Board announced the rising number of COVID-19 cases has resulted in all resorts and casinos mandating facial coverings for “all employees, patrons and guests.”

“To allow communities and businesses in counties with substantial or high transmission time to implement the new requirements, today, Governor Sisolak issued Emergency Directive 047, which allows a three-day grace period to implement the new State mask mandate, meaning that Tuesday’s updates from the CDC will formally go into effect on Friday, July 30, 2021,” Nevada Health Response officials said. “Businesses and residents in counties with substantial or high transmission are strongly urged to adopt the changes as soon as possible.”

The official website of the CDC highlighted counties with substantial and high transmission, with nearly all of Nevada fitting into one of the two categories. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said even vaccinated people could easily spread the Delta variant.

Walensky said earlier this month that the pandemic had mainly become a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” with nearly all patients in Nevada who were hospitalized for COVID-19 being unvaccinated.

