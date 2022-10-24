Last updated: 03:57 PM ET, Mon October 24 2022

New Amendment Seeks to End Dolphin Shows, Experiences in Cancun and the Mexican Caribbean

Impacting Travel Alberto Lozano October 24, 2022

Bottle-nose dolphin
Bottlenose dolphin. (photo via Kryssia Campos / Getty Images / Moment)

Under a possible new law in Mexico, marine animals such as dolphins, seals, and sea lions won’t be subject to performances and any type of dolphin shows or swim experiences, which are rather popular in the tourist regions of the Riviera Maya, including Cancun, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, and Tulum, will no longer be offered.

“Approximately 300 dolphins are in captivity in our country; this means that during their practically 20 to 35 years of life, they will be in an aquatic prison no more than 10 meters deep and 10 meters long. Mexico has the 8 percent of the dolphinariums around the world and has the largest dolphin captivity industry in all of Latin America,” said Melissa Estefanía Vargas, a legislator from the PRI party.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
View from a cruise ship.

Key Caribbean Cruise Ports Reopen

Avoid the middle seat.

Airline to Reward Middle Seat Passengers

Saudi Arabia, Jeddah, Saudi Tourism Authority.

Saudi Arabia Waiving Visa Fee Ahead of World Cup

Suitcase delivered to hotel room.

Hotel and Resorts Bouncing Back With Strong Third-Quarter Results

Avoya Travel Network Logo

How Avoya Network Is Enhanced by New Partnership With Travel...

Now, the General Wildlife Law in Mexico prohibits the reproduction of marine mammals under intensive management if the purpose is not their reintroduction or repopulation.

The amendment to the law explains that humans cannot use marine mammals for any activity unless the use is for scientific research or conservation purposes. Expressly, “the use of specimens of marine mammals in fixed or itinerant shows is prohibited, as well as in any activity whose purpose is not scientific research for their conservation.”

Over 250 dolphins are currently in captivity in the Quintana Roo region alone, which is almost 10% of the 3,000 held in confinement around the world.

International visitors like to interact with these mammals in Cancun, Tulum, Isla Mujeres, Cozumel, and Punta Aventuras. Experiences at some of Cancun’s most popular resorts include activities like “dolphin encounters.” But the amendment, however, brings into question the ethics of such an activity.

Because the amendment was just voted on in Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, the new modification will go to the Mexican Senate for approval.

Laws to protect marine mammals have already been approved in other countries such as Chile, Canada, India, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, France, and Slovenia have all banned the capture and use of dolphins for performance purposes.

“It is inhumane to continue subjecting these animals to the stress caused by being part of a show for which they must modify their natural behavior. Thus, the initiative proposes moving towards the end of any activity with marine mammals that do not have scientific and teaching purposes for their conservation and preservation”, said Karen Castrejón, a legislator from the Green Party (PVEM for its acronym in Spanish).

For more information on Mexico, Cancun, Riviera Maya, Cozumel

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Alberto Lozano

Alberto Lozano
Saudi Arabia, Jeddah, Saudi Tourism Authority.

Saudi Arabia Waiving Visa Fee Ahead of World Cup

Saudi Arabia

St. Maarten to Lift COVID-Related Travel Restrictions

Average Gasoline Prices Continue to Fall in the US

How Inflation Is Impacting Holiday Travel Season

Travel Demand Remains High, Despite Recession Fears

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS