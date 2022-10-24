New Amendment Seeks to End Dolphin Shows, Experiences in Cancun and the Mexican Caribbean
October 24, 2022
Under a possible new law in Mexico, marine animals such as dolphins, seals, and sea lions won’t be subject to performances and any type of dolphin shows or swim experiences, which are rather popular in the tourist regions of the Riviera Maya, including Cancun, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, and Tulum, will no longer be offered.
“Approximately 300 dolphins are in captivity in our country; this means that during their practically 20 to 35 years of life, they will be in an aquatic prison no more than 10 meters deep and 10 meters long. Mexico has the 8 percent of the dolphinariums around the world and has the largest dolphin captivity industry in all of Latin America,” said Melissa Estefanía Vargas, a legislator from the PRI party.
Now, the General Wildlife Law in Mexico prohibits the reproduction of marine mammals under intensive management if the purpose is not their reintroduction or repopulation.
The amendment to the law explains that humans cannot use marine mammals for any activity unless the use is for scientific research or conservation purposes. Expressly, “the use of specimens of marine mammals in fixed or itinerant shows is prohibited, as well as in any activity whose purpose is not scientific research for their conservation.”
Over 250 dolphins are currently in captivity in the Quintana Roo region alone, which is almost 10% of the 3,000 held in confinement around the world.
International visitors like to interact with these mammals in Cancun, Tulum, Isla Mujeres, Cozumel, and Punta Aventuras. Experiences at some of Cancun’s most popular resorts include activities like “dolphin encounters.” But the amendment, however, brings into question the ethics of such an activity.
Because the amendment was just voted on in Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, the new modification will go to the Mexican Senate for approval.
Laws to protect marine mammals have already been approved in other countries such as Chile, Canada, India, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, France, and Slovenia have all banned the capture and use of dolphins for performance purposes.
“It is inhumane to continue subjecting these animals to the stress caused by being part of a show for which they must modify their natural behavior. Thus, the initiative proposes moving towards the end of any activity with marine mammals that do not have scientific and teaching purposes for their conservation and preservation”, said Karen Castrejón, a legislator from the Green Party (PVEM for its acronym in Spanish).
