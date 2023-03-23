New Amex Travel Study Highlights Trends and Insights for 2023
Impacting Travel Donald Wood March 23, 2023
American Express Travel released the 2023 version of its Global Travel Trends Report, highlighting trends and insights for the industry.
The survey found that 52 percent of respondents plan to take more trips this year than last year, while another 50 percent revealed plans to spend more money on travel in 2023. In addition, 84 percent of Gen Z and Millennials would rather take a dream vacation than purchase a new luxury item, and 79 percent agreed that travel is an important budget priority.
As for the trends highlighted by American Express Travel’s data, people are hitting the road more for set-jetting trips, food-based destinations, restorative vacations and off-the-beaten-path locations.
“Vacations are precious, and travelers are prioritizing personalized itineraries built around their passions, from planning an entire vacation for a single dinner reservation to getting the perfect video for TikTok,” American Express Travel President Audrey Hendley said. “No matter what the inspiration is, American Express Travel Consultants have the expertise to help every type of traveler plan all types of trips.”
The study found that pop culture and social media are influencing younger travelers, with 70 percent of Gen Z and Millennials saying they have been inspired to visit a destination after seeing it featured in a television show, news source or movie.
Another 81 percent of respondents said trying local foods and cuisines is the part of traveling they look forward to the most, while 73 percent are planning vacations to better their mental, physical and emotional health this year.
Travelers are also looking to discover hidden gems, with 85 percent wanting to visit a place where they can truly experience the local culture and 78 percent being interested in going on vacations that support local communities.
