Pilot Mistakenly Triggers Hijack Alert, Causes Lockdown at Schiphol Airport

Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff November 06, 2019

PHOTO: Schiphol Airport (Photo via VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

A plane was put on lockdown at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport after a pilot accidentally triggered the hijack alert.

Twitter reports suggested that men with knives were attempting to take control of the plane, which was an AirEurope flight headed to Madrid.

However, it was later confirmed that the alert was a mistake, but not before Dutch police were on the scene milling about in the airport and crowds of people were cordoned off behind a curtain, according to a report in The Sun.

Unfortunately, it is not the first time a pilot has made an error that caused panic for air travelers.

Earlier this year, passengers were sent into a panic after a British Airways pilot deployed the oxygen masks by mistake.

