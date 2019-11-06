Pilot Mistakenly Triggers Hijack Alert, Causes Lockdown at Schiphol Airport
November 06, 2019
A plane was put on lockdown at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport after a pilot accidentally triggered the hijack alert.
Twitter reports suggested that men with knives were attempting to take control of the plane, which was an AirEurope flight headed to Madrid.
The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is currently investigating a situation on board of a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. We keep you posted. https://t.co/AxwMZ7CZtT— Schiphol (@Schiphol) November 6, 2019
However, it was later confirmed that the alert was a mistake, but not before Dutch police were on the scene milling about in the airport and crowds of people were cordoned off behind a curtain, according to a report in The Sun.
The terminals are now back to normal and operating as usual. We advise travellers to check our website, the Schiphol app or with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information. All planned flights are departing, however several dozen were delayed. None were cancelled.— Schiphol (@Schiphol) November 6, 2019
Unfortunately, it is not the first time a pilot has made an error that caused panic for air travelers.
Earlier this year, passengers were sent into a panic after a British Airways pilot deployed the oxygen masks by mistake.
