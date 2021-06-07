Plane Carrying Vice President Kamala Harris Diverted Due to Technical Issue
The plane carrying United States Vice President Kamala Harris on a scheduled trip to Guatemala and Mexico was diverted on Sunday due to a “technical problem.”
According to The Associated Press, Harris boarded Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews and took off for her first foreign trip as vice president when the flight crew reported the landing gear made a strange noise.
Harris’ spokesperson Symone Sanders said the was “no immediate safety issue,” but the flight crew decided out of an abundance of caution to divert the plane and return to Joint Base Andrews about 30 minutes after takeoff.
The plane managed to unfurl its landing gear and touched down without further incident.
After landing, Harris gave those watching a thumbs up and spoke to the gathered media, saying, “I’m good, I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re good.”
While Air Force Two remained at Joint Base Andrews “where they have all the parts and mechanics they need to fix the issue,” according to Sanders, Harris was moved to a different plane and departed for her destinations in Latin America about an hour and a half later.
Harris plane wasn’t the only diverted flight this weekend, as a Delta Air Lines journey was cut short when a passenger was restrained by crew members and other passengers after charging toward the cockpit and yelling, “stop the plane.”
