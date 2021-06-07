Last updated: 09:00 AM ET, Mon June 07 2021

Plane Carrying Vice President Kamala Harris Diverted Due to Technical Issue

Impacting Travel Donald Wood June 07, 2021

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris takes the Oath of Office.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris takes the Oath of Office. (photo via GPA Photo Archive / Flickr)

The plane carrying United States Vice President Kamala Harris on a scheduled trip to Guatemala and Mexico was diverted on Sunday due to a “technical problem.”

According to The Associated Press, Harris boarded Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews and took off for her first foreign trip as vice president when the flight crew reported the landing gear made a strange noise.

ADVERTISING
MORE Impacting Travel
Travelers enjoying a drink in Greece.

‘Revenge Travel?’ You’re Probably...

Male traveler wearing a facemask at the airport.

International Tourist Arrivals Down, Traveler Confidence...

COVID-19 warning across the foreground of an airport terminal.

gallery icon COVID-19 US Travel Restrictions: Updated State-by-State...

Harris’ spokesperson Symone Sanders said the was “no immediate safety issue,” but the flight crew decided out of an abundance of caution to divert the plane and return to Joint Base Andrews about 30 minutes after takeoff.

The plane managed to unfurl its landing gear and touched down without further incident.

After landing, Harris gave those watching a thumbs up and spoke to the gathered media, saying, “I’m good, I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re good.”

While Air Force Two remained at Joint Base Andrews “where they have all the parts and mechanics they need to fix the issue,” according to Sanders, Harris was moved to a different plane and departed for her destinations in Latin America about an hour and a half later.

Harris plane wasn’t the only diverted flight this weekend, as a Delta Air Lines journey was cut short when a passenger was restrained by crew members and other passengers after charging toward the cockpit and yelling, “stop the plane.”

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Travelers enjoying a drink in Greece.

‘Revenge Travel?’ You’re Probably Already...

gallery icon COVID-19 US Travel Restrictions: Updated State-by-State Guide for June 2021

WTTC Says Reopening International Travel Could Create 2 Million Jobs

Study Shows Many International Travelers Ready to Fly Overseas Again

National Hockey League Trying to Get Travel Exemption for Canadian Teams

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS