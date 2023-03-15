Rising Gas Prices Could Spell Fewer Drivers on the Road This Summer
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli March 15, 2023
Don’t worry about crowded freeways if you are taking a road trip this summer because rising gas prices are keeping more people at home, according to a new survey.
WalletHub, the personal finance website known more for its advice on credit cards and other money-saving tips, says there will be fewer drivers on the road this year. The culprit is rising gas prices.
Fuel costs are literally pricing people out of road trips.
As part of its "Best Gas Credit Card" series, WalletHub says that one in every two people plans to buy less gas in 2023.
What's more, nearly three-quarters of people want gas rewards from their credit card more than any other type of travel reward, according to a new WalletHub survey.
“Savings are paramount these days, and the average person spends more money on gas than travel over the course of a year,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. "The best gas rewards credit cards can save you $500 or more in the first year alone."
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS