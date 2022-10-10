Last updated: 03:14 PM ET, Mon October 10 2022

Russian Cyberattacks Target Websites for Airports Across the US

Impacting Travel Donald Wood October 10, 2022

Cyber attacker.
(Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/scyther5)

A series of targeted cyberattacks attributed to a group in Russia took place on Monday aimed at websites for airports across the United States.

According to ABCNews.com, a pro-Russian hacker group, dubbed Killnet, is believed to be behind the attack, which denied public access to customer-facing websites. The targeted systems did not include air traffic control, internal airline communications, coordination or security.

The attack occurred from within the Russian Federation and impacted over 12 airport websites, starting at around 3 a.m. Eastern Time when officials at LaGuardia Airport first reported an incident.

Killnet posted a list of websites for 49 airports and other air travel sites, most of them in the U.S., as its latest targets.

Other airports hit by the cyber attack included Des Moines International, Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare International and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International. All of the facilities were back online and no flight disruptions were reported.

“Early this morning, the FlyLAX.com website was partially disrupted,” LAX officials told ABC News. “The service interruption was limited to portions of the public facing FlyLAX.com website only. No internal airport systems were compromised and there were no operational disruptions.”

Last month, multiple countries in Europe announced they would begin to limit the number of Russians permitted to enter the continent’s visa-free zone via land due to potential security concerns.

