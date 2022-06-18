RV Sales, Rentals Still Going Strong Despite Gas Prices
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli June 18, 2022
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit two-and-a-half years ago, travel came to a virtual standstill. Nobody got on an airplane, cruising came to a halt, and hotel rooms went unbooked.
Travel went backward.
Except for recreation vehicles.
The industry saw a huge uptick in sales and rentals starting in the summer of 2020, and although the pandemic has waned and virtually all travel restrictions and requirements have been lifted, the popularity of RV travel continues.
Despite $5 a gallon gas and travelers flocking back to airports and cruise docks, Americans are still flocking to RVs. According to Forbes, sales of RVs rose 19 percent in 2021 compared to 2020. Through April of this year, shipments were up 10.1 percent compared to 2021.
“RVing remains a great travel option for people looking to experience the freedom of travel while also providing them greater control over travel costs,” RV Industry Association President & CEO Craig Kirby in a statement said in a statement to Forbes.
It's just another example that many Americans are nonetheless opting to travel despite the increased costs. And the RV industry is trying to help. RVshare, described as a peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, is implementing a promotion that will see the company give away a half-million dollars ahead of the heavily traveled Fourth of July weekend.
"The pledge to pay for renters' gas is coming at a crucial time for consumers as summer travel is ramping up and prices remain inflated," RVshare's CEO Jon Gray said in a statement to Travel+Leisure. "The RV travel boom is pressing on and RVshare wants to help alleviate some concerns that renters might have this summer."
