State Department Do Not Travel List Targets Caribbean Destinations
Impacting Travel Brian Major April 21, 2021
Numerous Caribbean countries, including several that have recorded increasing visitor numbers since re-opening during the third quarter of 2020, were targeted in this week’s expansion of the U.S. Department of State’s “Do Not Travel” guidance covering about 80 percent of global nations.
Citing “unprecedented risk to travelers” from COVID-19, the State Department designated Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Bermuda, Curacao, the Dominican Republic, the French West Indies (encompassing Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy), Haiti, Honduras, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Turks and Caicos Islands as “Do Not Travel” destinations.
The State Department and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advisories covering the Caribbean region are now mostly aligned, reflecting the former agency’s goal to “reflect an adjustment to [the State Department’s] Travel Advisory system to rely more on CDC’s existing epidemiological assessments.”
Only Haiti, which CDC lists as a Level 3 “High” designation (advising citizens to avoid nonessential travel to the country), one level below the Level 4 “Very High” (avoid all travel), is not listed similarly in the CDC and State Department lists.
Nearly all of the State Department Level 4 countries, with the exception of Guadeloupe and Martinique, are currently open to U.S. visitors. Although increased political and social instability have impacted travel to Haiti, and the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano has closed St. Vincent to visitors, virtually all of the other destinations continue to host U.S. leisure travelers.
Indeed, several “Do Not Travel” countries, including Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba and Saint Lucia, have reported steadily increasing visitor numbers since re-opening. Additionally, Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda and the Dominican Republic are all poised to homeport cruise ships this summer from operators including Crystal Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Viking Cruise Line.
Travel advisor members of the invitation-only Travel Agents Selling the Caribbean Facebook group offered a range of reactions to the State Department news, with most expressing a mixture of frustration and incredulity.
“Could it get any worse for our business?” one adviser wondered. “I am so over this State Department and CDC gloom and doom.” Another added, “Nobody even pays any real attention to these travel warnings,” adding, “A lot of countries have been sitting at Level 4 for years and yet people go anyway.”
Another advisor reflected on the reasons behind the State Department advisory. “Lol what do you want them to say? Travel freely in a pandemic?” the agent asked. “Like it or not, we are actually in a pandemic. It would be irresponsible for the government to not attempt to mitigate risk, even if the citizens of the country refuse to do so for themselves.”
Still, another focused on the bottom line, saying “Thank goodness no one is listening. My business is booming!” And one used the opportunity to make a comparison, saying “I got one couple terrified because of Level 4. I told them We live in New York. Need to say anything else?”
The State Department also designated several other Caribbean countries as destinations in which Americans should “Reconsider Travel” or “Exercise Increased Caution” with regards to journeys to these nations.
