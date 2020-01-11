State Department Issues Travel Advisory to Australia
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli January 11, 2020
The U.S. Department of State has issued a Level 2 travel advisory to American citizens in or traveling to Australia, as raging wildfires continue to burn throughout a large swath of the country.
A Level 2 advisory warns tourists to exercise increased caution due to the risk of travel in certain areas.
Report: President Trump Considers Expanding Travel BanImpacting Travel
International Air Travel Grew 4.5 Percent in 2019Airlines & Airports
Puerto Rico Open for Tourism Business as Earthquake Recovery...Destination & Tourism
Boeing Releases ‘Damning’ 737 MAX DocumentsAirlines & Airports
According to the State Dept.:
– Tourists should exercise increased caution when considering travel to areas affected by bushfires until the danger of natural disaster has passed.
– Authorities may issue evacuation orders to certain areas as conditions warrant. Travelers should follow local evacuation orders.
– Smoke is causing poor air quality which can cause increased health problems for travelers with related health conditions. Check the air quality for your destinations and take precautions as needed. Consider postponing your travel plans to areas where air quality is significantly affected by bushfire conditions.
State and territory emergency services in Australia provide up-to-date information on bushfires and advice on precautionary measures that can help minimize fire-related risks. U.S. citizens visiting or living in Australia should monitor local television and radio stations, as media reporting may be the best source for breaking news on fire conditions. Read the Safety and Security section on the country information page.
If you decide to travel to Australia, monitor local news media outlets for updates on areas under evacuation. While in Australia, dial 000 (triple zero) for immediate assistance from the police, ambulance service, or fire brigade.
Be sure to have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance. For more information see Crisis Abroad: Be Ready.
For more information on Australia
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS