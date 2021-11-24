Last updated: 09:34 AM ET, Wed November 24 2021

State Department Updates Travel Advisories for Handful of Notable Destinations

Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke November 24, 2021

Aerial view of Hamburg, Germany
Aerial view of Hamburg, Germany. (photo via Nikada/E+)

The U.S. State Department issued updated travel advisories for 19 countries around the world on Monday, including Level 4: Do Not Travel advisories for Germany and Denmark in response to COVID-19.

The updates come amid renewed pandemic-related restrictions and closures across Europe and after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued Level 4 Travel Health Notices for both countries indicating a very high level of COVID-19. In addition to the ongoing pandemic, the State Department encourages travelers to exercise increased caution in Germany and Denmark due to the threat of terrorism.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Sunset view in Maui, Hawaii

Hawaii to Lift Many Coronavirus-Related Restrictions

United Airlines

United Flight Attendants Aren’t Welcoming to Welcome...

Christmas Market in Vienna, Austria.

COVID Restrictions Close Some European Christmas Markets,...

A woman wearing a face mask on an airplane

US Transportation Secretary Not Pushing Vaccine Mandates for...

Other notable destinations to receive updates this week include Aruba, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. Officials are advising travelers to reconsider plans to visit Aruba this holiday season due to COVID-related conditions and recommending that travelers exercise increased caution in South Africa due to crime and civil unrest. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates joins a list of just 13 countries to receive a Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions advisory from the State Department.

The CDC currently warns of a high level of COVID-19 in Aruba but low levels in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

Other travel advisories updated on Monday include Togo (Level 1), Bangladesh (Level 2), Benin (Level 2), Ghana (Level 2), Kenya (Level 2), Zimbabwe (Level 2), Curacao (Level 3), Eswatini (Level 3), French West Indies—including Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Saint Martin, and Saint Barthelemy (Level 3), Israel, the West Bank and Gaza (Level 3), Kosovo (Level 3), Nigeria (Level 3), Burundi (Level 4) and Iraq (Level 4). The vast majority are related to COVID-19, crime or terrorism.

For more information on Germany, Denmark, South Africa, United Arab Emirates

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Christmas Market in Vienna, Austria.

COVID Restrictions Close Some European Christmas Markets,...

Will Inflation Impact Your Upcoming Travel Plans?

Global Business Travel Spending Expected to Make Full Return in 2024

Weather System Threatens to Disrupt Thanksgiving Travel

COVID Surge Forces Austria Into Three-Week Lockdown

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS