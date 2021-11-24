State Department Updates Travel Advisories for Handful of Notable Destinations
Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke November 24, 2021
The U.S. State Department issued updated travel advisories for 19 countries around the world on Monday, including Level 4: Do Not Travel advisories for Germany and Denmark in response to COVID-19.
The updates come amid renewed pandemic-related restrictions and closures across Europe and after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued Level 4 Travel Health Notices for both countries indicating a very high level of COVID-19. In addition to the ongoing pandemic, the State Department encourages travelers to exercise increased caution in Germany and Denmark due to the threat of terrorism.
Other notable destinations to receive updates this week include Aruba, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. Officials are advising travelers to reconsider plans to visit Aruba this holiday season due to COVID-related conditions and recommending that travelers exercise increased caution in South Africa due to crime and civil unrest. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates joins a list of just 13 countries to receive a Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions advisory from the State Department.
The CDC currently warns of a high level of COVID-19 in Aruba but low levels in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.
Other travel advisories updated on Monday include Togo (Level 1), Bangladesh (Level 2), Benin (Level 2), Ghana (Level 2), Kenya (Level 2), Zimbabwe (Level 2), Curacao (Level 3), Eswatini (Level 3), French West Indies—including Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Saint Martin, and Saint Barthelemy (Level 3), Israel, the West Bank and Gaza (Level 3), Kosovo (Level 3), Nigeria (Level 3), Burundi (Level 4) and Iraq (Level 4). The vast majority are related to COVID-19, crime or terrorism.
