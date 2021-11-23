COVID Restrictions Close Some European Christmas Markets, River Cruises Impacted
Impacting Travel Donald Wood November 23, 2021
The return of international leisure travel has taken a hit this winter the rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases have caused several top European destinations to cancel their annual Christmas markets.
According to Reuters.com, Austria announced earlier this week that it had become the first country in western Europe to reimpose COVID-related lockdowns since the rollout of vaccines. The move has shut down shops, bars and cafes, and forced the cancellation of the famous Vienna Christmas Market.
In Germany, The Independent is reporting that many Christmas markets have been canceled, especially in Bavaria and Saxony. Major cities abandoning holiday plans include Berlin, Munich and Nuremberg.
The Czech Republic also announced the cancellation of Christmas markets, bans on unvaccinated people from bars and restaurants and curfews at night, according to Reuters.
As a result of the lockdowns and new coronavirus-related travel restrictions being implemented in key European destinations, several river cruise lines have been forced to alter itineraries or outright cancel voyages.
Crystal River Cruises canceled its December sailings aboard the Crystal Ravel, which was scheduled to call in four Austrian ports, according to Travel Weekly. Avalon Waterways also canceled all Danube and Main-Danube itineraries through the end of 2021.
Viking River Cruises announced that all voyages that include Austria would skip port calls in the country until the lockdowns are lifted.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Mastering Travel Insurance Sales To Boost Your Earning Potential
For more information on Europe
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS