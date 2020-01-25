State Dept. Issues ‘Do Not Travel’ Advisory To Hubei Province, China
January 25, 2020
The U.S. Department of State has issued a Level 4, ‘do not travel’ advisory to Hubei Province, China, due to the coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China.
Chinese authorities have already suspended air and rail travel in the area around Wuhan, and the State Dept. ordered the departure of all non-emergency U.S. personnel and their family members. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Hubei province.
The U.S. has expanded its screenings at domestic airports after two cases were confirmed.
Chinese authorities have imposed strict travel restrictions in the area around Wuhan. Travelers should be aware that the Chinese government could prevent them from entering or exiting parts of Hubei Province. Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a Warning Level 3 Alert (Avoid Nonessential Travel) due to an ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus that can be spread from person to person.
If you’ve already traveled to Wuhan in the last 14 days and feel sick with a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, you should:
—Seek medical care right away. Before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
—Avoid contact with others.
—Not travel while sick.
—Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
—Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
