Supreme Court Dismisses Challenge to Face Mask Mandate
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli December 13, 2021
The United States Supreme Court has denied an emergency request to block the federal mask mandate at airports, on airplanes and trains.
Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. made the ruling to block the emergency petition in an 89-page filing.
The suit was brought forth by Michael Seklecki on behalf of himself and his 4-year old son. Seklecki filed suit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit saying he “can’t tolerate wearing a face covering” due to his generalized anxiety disorder and that his son “can’t wear a mask and must fly regularly for specialized medical out of the state.”
The lawsuit requested a stay of the federal mask mandate and an immediate injunction. Lucas Wall, who had filed a previous lawsuit against the federal mask mandate, also joined Seklecki’s petition likewise citing medical reasons for non-compliance.
Roberts himself denied the petition without comment and without presenting the request to the full nine-person court.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Biden Administration earlier this month extended the face mask mandate to March 18, 2022.
