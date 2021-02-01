Tahiti Shutting Down Tourism to Combat COVID-19
February 01, 2021
Government officials in French Polynesia announced tourists would be temporarily banned as part of an effort to curb the impact of COVID-19.
According to France Info, France suspended all travel to and from non-European Union destinations, except in urgent cases, which includes the lockdown of popular island destination Tahiti starting February 3.
The French High Commission in Tahiti revealed the second lockdown procedures offer no exception for the tourism industry. Travelers currently on the island would be able to leave when their trip is completed, as returning home would be considered an exception.
Other reasons the local government would issue an exception for arriving in the country include the death of a family member, administrative or judicial summons, medical emergencies, health professional working to stop COVID-19 and more.
After closing its borders at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, French Polynesia reopened to tourism and removed mandatory quarantine requirements in July 2020. Following the decision, the territory has recorded a total of 18,000 coronavirus cases.
Before reopening last year, the islands registered 62 cases and eliminated the virus.
