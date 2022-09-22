Last updated: 09:08 AM ET, Thu September 22 2022

Taiwan to Consider Lifting Quarantine Requirements in October

Taipei, Taiwan.
Taipei, Taiwan. (photo via Gabriel Anctil)

Taiwan officials are reportedly considering lifting quarantine requirements for all arriving travelers in mid-October.

According to The Associated Press, Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center announced it was planning to end quarantine and change it to seven days of self-health monitoring, but the decision would be made only if the pandemic situation remained positive.

Officials said the quarantine requirements could be lifted by October 13.

Taiwan also announced that international travelers from the United States, Canada and countries in Europe that previously had visa-free arrival could once again visit the island nation without visas. Arriving tourists must still stay in a place with one separate bathroom per person and be provided rapid COVID-19 tests.

Taiwan’s current protocols include travelers quarantining at home for at least three days and following up with four days of self-health management. During the quarantine period, visitors are not permitted to enter restaurants and other public places.

The AP is also reporting that Hong Kong will lift its mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals in October, but the decision has not been made official. China still requires 10 days of quarantine for travelers.

In August, airlines were forced to re-route or outright cancel flights over Taiwan after China launched live missiles during a test near the island nation after a visit by Democratic U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to Taipei.

