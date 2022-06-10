Last updated: 10:24 AM ET, Fri June 10 2022

Thailand Considering An End to Pandemic-Era Entry Requirements

Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz June 10, 2022

Thailand Chonbury
Thailand Chonbury sunset. (photo by Paul Heney)

Thailand’s main COVID-19 task force may accept a proposal to end the pandemic-era Thailand Pass pre-travel registration program for international travelers during an upcoming meeting on June 17; if accepted, Thailand Pass could end as early as next month.

According to Bloomberg, Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told reporters on Thursday that the new proposal to end Thailand Pass has the support of the country’s Health Ministry and could help the country’s economic recovery.

“Our country has been battered by this pandemic for so long,” Phiphat said. “It’s time to make a full attempt to restore our economic growth with tourism. The removal of Thailand Pass will make it more convenient for tourists to come.”

Under the current Thailand Pass system, travelers have to pre-register for their trip, upload vaccination information and provide proof of medical insurance that covers COVID-19 in order to visit Thailand quarantine-free.

Along with the proposal, the Tourism Ministry will also encourage the restoration of visas-on-arrival for travelers from nearly all the previously eligible countries prior to the pandemic, except those who still struggle with large numbers of COVID-19.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.

