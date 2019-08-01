Last updated: 10:04 AM ET, Thu August 01 2019

Tourists Jump into Shark-Infested Waters After Galapagos Cruise Boat Catches Fire

Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke August 01, 2019

A tourist boat in the Galapagos Islands
PHOTO: A tourist boat in the Galapagos Islands. (photo via pb_pictures/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A group of tourists was forced to jump overboard in the dark of night after a fire broke out on a small cruise boat in the Galapagos Islands last week.

At least 16 passengers lept into the shark-infested waters to escape the flames and heavy smoke.

"I didn't know if I was supposed to stay on board a burning boat or jump into the water with sharks," said Dana Kirk, a nurse from Huntington Beach, California.

ABC7 Investigative Producer Lisa Bartley was also on board and said the group knew that there were sharks in the water because they had been swimming with them earlier in the day.

MORE Impacting Travel
Pyongyang, North Korea – July 27, 2011: The Kim Il-Sung Square is named after the founding leader of the DPRK. It opened in August 1954. The square is located on the west bank of the Taedong River, directly opposite of the Juche Tower. The square is the c

gallery icon Recapping the US State Department's July Travel...

A sand tiger shark swims inside a shipwreck off of North Carolina

Warmer Weather Causing Shark Attacks in Unexpected Areas

Ships in San Juan

How Recent Protests Are Impacting Puerto Rico Tourism

To make matters worse, the two life rafts didn't inflate at first, prompting passengers and some crew members to begin swimming toward the nearest island. The rafts eventually inflated and the group was rescued by a sailboat several hours after evacuating the burning boat.

"Once we got in the life raft, I knew we were going to be safe," added Kirk.

Fortunately, all passengers and crew escaped unscathed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but the boat has since been repaired and has returned to service, the tour company said.

For more information on Galapagos Islands

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Pyongyang, North Korea – July 27, 2011: The Kim Il-Sung Square is named after the founding leader of the DPRK. It opened in August 1954. The square is located on the west bank of the Taedong River, directly opposite of the Juche Tower. The square is the c

gallery icon Recapping the US State Department's July Travel Advisories

Warmer Weather Causing Shark Attacks in Unexpected Areas

How Recent Protests Are Impacting Puerto Rico Tourism

Northeast Storms Causing Flight Delays, Cancellations

Cruise Lines Continue to Cancel Stops in Puerto Rico Due to Protests

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS