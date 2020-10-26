Last updated: 09:15 AM ET, Mon October 26 2020

Tropical Storm Zeta Impacting Travel in Mexico, United States

Impacting Travel Donald Wood October 26, 2020

plane, rain, storm
PHOTO: Airplane waiting in the rain. (photo via Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Tropical Storm Zeta became the 27th named system of the 2020 season as it picked up strength in the Western Caribbean and began moving toward the United States, forcing airlines to begin issuing travel advisories.

According to Weather.com, the storm system was building strength over the warm waters between Honduras and Cuba on Sunday night, with maximum sustained winds were near 50 miles per hour.

ADVERTISING

While the National Hurricane Center does not expect Zeta to be as strong as Hurricane Delta, the storm system is expected to become a hurricane on Monday and make landfall along the Yucatan Peninsula near Cancun and Cozumel by Tuesday morning.

As a result, the four largest airlines in the U.S.—American, Delta, Southwest and United—have issued travel advisories for airports they serve in Cancun and Cozumel. The carriers are waiving change fees for flights scheduled through October 28.

Trending Now
Hurricane Season
Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort and Spa

What It Was Like Staying at a Cancun Resort During Hurricane...

Be Part of the Extraordinary! Get up to 45% Off

Mexican Caribbean Tourism Sector Reopens After Hurricane Delta...

plane, rain, travel

Updates on Hurricane Delta’s Impact on Travel in Cancun,...

plane, rain, travel

Hurricane Sally Causing Flight Cancellations Along Gulf Coast

After passing over the Gulf of Mexico, Zeta is expected to regain strength and make landfall again in the U.S. between southeast Louisiana and the western Florida Panhandle, marking the eighth storm to make landfall along the Gulf Coast this season.

The storm is expected to make landfall in the U.S. between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, bringing heavy rainfall, possibly deadly flooding and high winds. Airlines in the U.S. plan to expand travel advisories to include American cities as the trajectory of the storm becomes clearer.

Zeta is the 27th named system of the 2020 season, just one short of the all-time record for the number of named storms in the Atlantic in one season.

For more information on Mexico, United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Quarantined during COVID-19.

Travel Trade Groups Calling for an End to Blanket Quarantines

American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA)

CHLA Releases Health Standards for Hotel Meetings and Events in California

Mexico Extends Non-Essential US Border Land Crossing Ban

Americans Can Look Forward to Cheaper Flights This Holiday Season

Early Thanksgiving 2020 Travel Trends Emerge From Latest Data

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS