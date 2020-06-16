Last updated: 01:00 PM ET, Tue June 16 2020

Trudeau: Canada-US Border To Stay Closed Another Month

Impacting Travel Jim Byers June 16, 2020

US Customs and Border Protection
US Customs and Border Protection.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says current restrictions, which were brought in to help slow the spread of COVID-19, will be extended another 30 days to July 21.

“This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe,” Trudeau said Tuesday.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Henry Hurowitz, Germ Genie

16-Year-Old Creates Germ Genie to Protect Air Travelers

Features & Advice
Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn, cruise ship

Seabourn Reduces Fares for Small Groups on Select Sailings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Family at the beach during sunset

Travel Organizations Team Up to Create Coalition for the...

Destination & Tourism
Social distancing signage

Allianz Report Envisions Travel in a Post-COVID World

Impacting Travel
Boeing corporate offices.

Boeing Wants You to ‘Travel Confidently’ With...

Airlines & Airports

The Canada-U.S. border was first closed to all non-essential traffic in March. Since that time, some exemptions have been brought in, but the border remains closed to all but essential traffic.

There are ways around it. The border closure, in effect, doesn’t count for flights but only for land crossings and some trips by water. Still, there’s been very little flight traffic between the two countries of late.

On June 8, Trudeau announced a limited exemption allowing families in Canada to reunite with their loved ones who have not been able to enter the country from the US due to the pandemic.

It's understandable from a health standpoint, but it's a bad situation for agents who sell travel to New York City, California, Hawaii and other U.S. destinations, and it's bad for Canadian businesses who rely in part on the influx of American travellers.

For more information on United States, Canada

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
Social distancing signage

Allianz Report Envisions Travel in a Post-COVID World

Allianz Global Assistance

US Passport Agencies Begin Reopening in Phase One

IMEX America 2020 in Las Vegas Has Been Canceled

WTTC Warns of Dramatic Job, GDP Loss Due to Prolonged Travel Restrictions

US and Canada Reportedly Extend Non-Essential Travel Ban

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS