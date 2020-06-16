Trudeau: Canada-US Border To Stay Closed Another Month
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says current restrictions, which were brought in to help slow the spread of COVID-19, will be extended another 30 days to July 21.
“This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe,” Trudeau said Tuesday.
The Canada-U.S. border was first closed to all non-essential traffic in March. Since that time, some exemptions have been brought in, but the border remains closed to all but essential traffic.
There are ways around it. The border closure, in effect, doesn’t count for flights but only for land crossings and some trips by water. Still, there’s been very little flight traffic between the two countries of late.
On June 8, Trudeau announced a limited exemption allowing families in Canada to reunite with their loved ones who have not been able to enter the country from the US due to the pandemic.
It's understandable from a health standpoint, but it's a bad situation for agents who sell travel to New York City, California, Hawaii and other U.S. destinations, and it's bad for Canadian businesses who rely in part on the influx of American travellers.
