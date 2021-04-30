Last updated: 06:41 PM ET, Fri April 30 2021

TSA Extends Face Mask Mandate to September

Impacting Travel Laurie Baratti April 30, 2021

Sign for mandatory use of face mask in airport
Sign for mandatory use of face mask in airport. (photo via No-Mad / getty images)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced an extension of its CDC-backed requirement that passengers wear face masks aboard planes, trains, buses and all public forms of transportation.

The order was set to expire on May 11, but will instead continue through at least September 3, 2021. According to the Associated Press, TSA confirmed that children under the age of two and passengers with certain disabilities will continue to be exempt from the mask regulation.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Train, Italy, Europe, Verona

European Union to Create COVID-19 Travel Certification Program

Santo Domingo historic district in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic Updates Travel Entry Requirements

Searching online for travel destinations.

Google Unveils New Tools To Help You Travel Smarter

PHOTO: Eiffel tower at sunrise and airplane in the blue sky (photo via anyaberkut / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

France Will Reopen to Non-EU Travelers Beginning June 9

Capitol Building, Washington D.C.

ASTA Launches Digital Campaign to Educate Lawmakers on Capitol...

Aviation industry groups, airlines and the flight attendants’ union have lately been the ones calling for an extension of the rule, arguing that the mask mandate has been a major factor in safeguarding the health of both passengers and airline workers amid the pandemic.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also declared that it will uphold its strict enforcement directive and pursue legal action against those who violate the mask rule, as well as disruptive and otherwise non-compliant passengers, for as long as the federal mask mandate remains in effect.

In response to the TSA's announcement, Tori Emerson Barnes, U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President for Public Affairs and Policy, issued the following statement:

“Extending the federal mask mandate for travel is the right move and has the travel industry’s full support. The universal wearing of masks in the travel environment is both an effective safeguard against spreading the virus and boosts public confidence in traveling—both of which are paramount for generating a sustained reopening of the travel economy.”

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Train, Italy, Europe, Verona

European Union to Create COVID-19 Travel Certification Program

gallery icon 15 Key Travel Advisories Announced in April 2021

CDC Says Vaccinated Americans No Longer Need to Wear Masks Outdoors

Anguilla COVID-19 Outbreak Numbers Climb

WTTC CEO Says Travel Industry Hit '18 Times' Harder by COVID-19 Than 2008 Crisis

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS