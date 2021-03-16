Last updated: 03:45 PM ET, Tue March 16 2021

FAA Extends Its Crack-Down on Mask Mandate Violators Indefinitely

Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti March 16, 2021

A woman wearing a face mask on an airplane
PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask on an airplane. (photo via exithamster / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced yesterday that it will be extending stricter legal action against unruly airline passengers, including those who violate the federal mask mandate, in light of having received over 500 reports of ill-behaved passengers since December.

"The number of cases we're seeing is still far too high, and it tells us urgent action continues to be required," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said, according to CNN.

ADVERTISING

The FAA stepped up to establish legal consequences for disruptive passengers in the wake of January’s Capitol Riot. In the days surrounding the incident, multiple instances of unruly, disruptive and threatening behavior by Trump supporters aboard flights made clear the need for the agency’s intervention.

Several members of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 found themselves unable to fly home from Washington D.C. in the aftermath, prompting the FBI to consider adding those individuals to the TSA’s no-fly list.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach

Waikiki Beach Hotel Debuts New Pod Travel Packages

International Blue Water Bridge Crossing Between Port Huron Michigan And Sarnia Ontario.

Trudeau Says US-Canada Border Won’t Reopen Anytime Soon

COVID-19 Vaccination app

The Vaccine Passport Debate Is Here

Robot holds a service bell.

Robotic Technology and AI Revitalize the Hotel Experience

Aerial shot of Hawaii

Is Hawaii Tourism Getting Close To Pre-Pandemic Levels?

The FAA’s stringent enforcement directive had been set to expire at the end of March, but is now slated to remain in force until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lifts its order stipulating that all individuals must wear face masks when using any means of public or commercial transportation.

Dickson said that he has directed agency officials to consider either assessing civil fines or pressing criminal charges in cases of unruly passengers.

“I have decided to extend the FAA’s unruly-passenger zero-tolerance policy, as we continue to do everything we can to confront the pandemic,” Dickson said in a statement. “The policy directs our safety inspectors and attorneys to take strong enforcement action against any passenger who disrupts or threatens the safety of a flight, with penalties ranging from fines to jail time.”

The FAA said that it’s currently reviewing 450 cases of misbehaving passengers and has initiated legal action against 20 of those.

At least four flyers have been fined under the FAA’s toughened enforcement policy, with the heftiest one being $27,500. In addition to noncompliance with the mask mandate, the individuals who have been fined thus far were accused of assaulting flight attendants, yelling obscenities and consuming unapproved alcohol in-flight.

President of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA Sara Nelson called the FAA’s strengthened enforcement directive an “important deterrent”. The flight attendant union she represents was one that had called for the policy’s extension.

"The patchwork, politically-skewed discussion around masks has created confusion and conflict," Nelson said. "We don't have time for failure to comply with the federal mask mandate. On an airplane, that behavior puts everyone at risk and we can't stand for that."

Any penalties imposed by the FAA are separate and distinct from those that could be issued by the TSA under its own set of security directives.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Delta Air Lines plane.

Delta Loyalty Members Could Redeem Points for Private Flights

Delta Air Lines

Airline Stocks Rise on Passenger Surge

Airports See Another Surge in Passenger Traffic

Airlines Adding Flights to Alaska

Aviation Facing Pilot Shortage After COVID-19, Study Says

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS