UK Introduces New Entry Requirements for Travelers
Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff November 30, 2021
Travelers visiting the U.K. will need to undergo Covid testing and a self-isolation period in their hotel.
Starting today, November 30, 2021, all international arrivals will need to take a PCR test on their second day in the country and self-isolate in their hotel rooms until they receive a negative result.
Those who have come into contact with someone who has omicron will need to self-isolate and will be contacted by the NHS.
These measures will be reviewed in three weeks.
While in the U.K., face coverings are mandatory on public transportation and in shops.
A statement from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "The measures taking effect today are proportionate and responsible, and will buy us time in the face of this new variant."
