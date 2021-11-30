Last updated: 02:14 PM ET, Tue November 30 2021

UK Introduces New Entry Requirements for Travelers

Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff November 30, 2021

COVID-19 test, England
Testing Center at Manchester Airport. (Photo by Scott Hartbeck)

Travelers visiting the U.K. will need to undergo Covid testing and a self-isolation period in their hotel.

Starting today, November 30, 2021, all international arrivals will need to take a PCR test on their second day in the country and self-isolate in their hotel rooms until they receive a negative result.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
COVID-19, coronavirus, pandemic, globe, world, map, virus, viral

ASTA Releases Statement on Omicron

Norwegian Jade

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Five South Africa Sailings

U.S. President Joe Biden.

White House Doesn’t Anticipate Further Omicron Travel...

Aruba

gallery icon 10 Key Travel Advisories Announced in November

Those who have come into contact with someone who has omicron will need to self-isolate and will be contacted by the NHS.

These measures will be reviewed in three weeks.

While in the U.K., face coverings are mandatory on public transportation and in shops.

A statement from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "The measures taking effect today are proportionate and responsible, and will buy us time in the face of this new variant."

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on England

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
U.S. President Joe Biden.

White House Doesn’t Anticipate Further Omicron Travel...

gallery icon 10 Key Travel Advisories Announced in November

South Africa Says Tourism Will Suffer Due to Omicron Travel Bans

Omicron Variant Prompts International Tourism Destinations to Update Safety Measures, Travel Restrictions

European Union Proposes Nine-Month Expiration on Vaccines for Visitors

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS