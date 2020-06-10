US and Canada Reportedly Extend Non-Essential Travel Ban
Reports claim the non-essential travel ban between the United States and Canada would be extended through late July to continue battling the coronavirus outbreak.
According to Reuters.com, a source who requested anonymity said the ban set to expire on June 21 would be extended through July, when government officials in Washington and Ottawa “look at it again in July.”
The month-long, non-essential travel restrictions were implemented in March and extended for an additional 30 days in both April and May. While the U.S. Department of Homeland Security would not comment, sources told Reuters a further extension was “highly likely.”
In Canada, reports claim the outbreak is slowing in the majority of provinces, but inter-provincial restrictions are still in place as coronavirus cases in Toronto and Montreal are still a significant concern.
Sources told Reuters some Canadian lawmakers are reluctant to resume non-essential domestic travel, making opening the international border with the U.S. unlikely.
While Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the ban has worked well thus far, the extension of the non-essential travel ban would hurt the tourism industry, including the already devastated airlines in both countries.
North of the border, Air Canada has been forced to cancel thousands of flights and cut jobs due to the viral pandemic. In the U.S., the International Air Transport Association says airlines could lose $100 billion over the next two years.
To combat coronavirus, carriers such as Alaska Airlines have instituted nearly targeted 100 policies, procedures and actions to provide its guests and employees with layers of health and safety protections.
