Last updated: 09:04 AM ET, Wed June 10 2020

US and Canada Reportedly Extend Non-Essential Travel Ban

Impacting Travel Donald Wood June 10, 2020

American Border Customs
PHOTO: American Border Customs (Courtesy Getty/ hockeymom4)

Reports claim the non-essential travel ban between the United States and Canada would be extended through late July to continue battling the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Reuters.com, a source who requested anonymity said the ban set to expire on June 21 would be extended through July, when government officials in Washington and Ottawa “look at it again in July.”

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Save 10% off rates for Military Members

MGM Resorts to Reopen Four More Las Vegas Hotels

Hotel & Resort
Venetian, las vegas, palazzo, resorts

Venetian Resort Reopens With New Commitment to Safety,...

Hotel & Resort
Chablé Hotels

Chablé Hotels is 'Cleaning for Wellness'

Hotel & Resort
Airplane and Clouds (Photo via Hawaiian Airlines)

Hawaiian Airlines Announces Exclusive Sale for Residents

Airlines & Airports

The month-long, non-essential travel restrictions were implemented in March and extended for an additional 30 days in both April and May. While the U.S. Department of Homeland Security would not comment, sources told Reuters a further extension was “highly likely.”

In Canada, reports claim the outbreak is slowing in the majority of provinces, but inter-provincial restrictions are still in place as coronavirus cases in Toronto and Montreal are still a significant concern.

Sources told Reuters some Canadian lawmakers are reluctant to resume non-essential domestic travel, making opening the international border with the U.S. unlikely.

While Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the ban has worked well thus far, the extension of the non-essential travel ban would hurt the tourism industry, including the already devastated airlines in both countries.

North of the border, Air Canada has been forced to cancel thousands of flights and cut jobs due to the viral pandemic. In the U.S., the International Air Transport Association says airlines could lose $100 billion over the next two years.

To combat coronavirus, carriers such as Alaska Airlines have instituted nearly targeted 100 policies, procedures and actions to provide its guests and employees with layers of health and safety protections.

For more information on Canada

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Travel illustration world's famous landmarks and tourist destinations

Americans Gaining Confidence About Travel and Welcoming Outsiders

Travel Searches and Spending Among Consumers on the Rise

Travel Industry Lauds Passage of Paycheck Protection Program Reform Bill

The World is Slowly Starting to Travel Again, Says UNWTO

Americans Indicate Pandemic Less Likely to Affect Upcoming Travel Plans

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS