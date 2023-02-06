US Considering Bill to Lift COVID-Vaccine Mandate for International Air Arrivals
Impacting Travel Donald Wood February 06, 2023
The United States House of Representatives announced plans to vote this week on a bill that would lift COVID-19 vaccine mandates for most foreign air travelers.
According to Reuters.com, adult travelers who are not citizens or permanent U.S. residents are required to show proof of vaccination before boarding their flight, which is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) plan to combat coronavirus.
Republican Representative Thomas Massie introduced the legislation to lift the vaccine mandate, saying, “The CDC's unscientific mandate is separating too many people from their families and has been doing so for far too long. It needs to end.”
In June, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the country had dropped requirements for international tourists to present a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival. The administration also removed mask requirements on public forms of transportation last year.
In response, the U.S. Travel Association said it has “long supported the removal of this requirement and sees no reason to wait until the May expiration of the public health emergency, particularly as potential visitors are planning spring and summer travel.”
U.S. Travel also said America is “the only country that still has this requirement for international visitors when there is no longer any public health justification.”
Last week, U.S. lawmakers announced they were working on new consumer protections for American air travelers, including forcing airlines to pay at least $1,350 to passengers who were denied booking due to an oversold flight and limiting how small carriers can design seats.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS