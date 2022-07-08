US Issues New Travel Advisory Updates for Popular Tourist Destinations
July 08, 2022
The U.S. Department of State updated its travel advisories for fifteen destinations around the world on July 5, 2022, updating the advisories for popular destinations like Hungary, Sweden, Morocco and China.
The State Department also issued a heightened security alert for the towns of Rosarito and Tijuana in the Mexican state of Baja California on July 4, warning Americans there of possible confrontations between drug cartels and local law enforcement following the arrest of a prominent cartel leader.
The state is now considered a Level 3 risk, urging Americans to reconsider traveling to the region at this time.
As travel surges around the world, it's important to know the latest travel advisory updates.
Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
Several countries were added to the Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions category. These include Hungary, North Macedonia, Saba, Sweden and Vanuatu.
Level 2: Exercise Increased Precautions
Four countries were added to the Level 2 risk level, urging travelers to exercise increased precautions due to a variety of different reasons.
In Jordan, travelers are encouraged to stay away from several different areas, including near the border of Iraq and the towns of Zarqa, Rusayfah and the Baqa’a neighborhood of Ayn Basha due to terrorism and armed conflicts. They are also encouraged to stay away from the Syrian refugee camps due to the country’s restrictions of entry.
Travelers should take increased caution while traveling to Morocco and Mozambique, where there are increased risks of terrorism. Travelers are particularly urged not to travel to the Cabo Delgado Province in Mozambique.
The Solomon Islands is designated a Level 2 country due to low COVID-19 vaccination rates that can increase a traveler’s chances of contracting the virus.
Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Lebanon, China and Guatemala are now all considered Level 3 risks, the State Department urging travelers not to visit for several different reasons.
Travelers are urged to avoid traveling to Guatemala due to crime, especially in the areas of the San Marcos Department (except the city of San Marcos), the Huehuetenango Department (except the city of Huehuetenango), Zone 18 and the city of Villa Nueva in Guatemala City.
Travelers might reconsider traveling to China due to strict COVID-19 restrictions and the arbitrary enforcement of these laws, which can lead to families being separated in some regions.
Travelers should reconsider traveling to Lebanon due to “crime, terrorism, armed conflict, civil unrest, kidnapping and Embassy Beirut’s limited capacity to provide support to U.S. citizens,” according to the State Department. It has also issued Do Not Travel alerts for Lebanon’s Syrian and Iraeli borders, as well as its refugee settlements due to armed conflicts and violence.
Level 4: Do Not Travel
There are three new Level 4: Do Not Travel alerts this week. These are Hong Kong, Iran and Haiti.
The State Department urges travelers avoid all travel to Hong Kong due to “COVID-19-related restrictions, including the risk of parents and children being separated. Reconsider travel to the PRC’s Hong Kong SAR due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws.”
Travelers should avoid traveling to Iran due to kidnapping and the arbitrary arrest and detention of U.S. citizens; the country continues to unlawfully detain American travelers.
Travelers should also avoid traveling to Haiti due to its ongoing political crisis, with high risks for “kidnapping, crime, and civil unrest,” according to the State Department. “ U.S. citizens should carefully consider the risks of traveling to, and remaining in, Haiti in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges.”
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
