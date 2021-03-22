US Reportedly Considering Lifting Canada, Mexico Border Closures in May
Impacting Travel Donald Wood March 22, 2021
United States President Joe Biden and his administration are reportedly considering relaxing land border closures with Mexico and Canada “toward the middle of May.”
According to CNBC.com, a source speaking on the condition of anonymity said the administration is also considering reopening inbound international travel from the United Kingdom, Europe and Brazil.
President Biden and his COVID-19 task force are currently focused on limiting the spread of variants and administering vaccines to more Americans, but there are allegedly internal discussions about reopening borders.
Last week, the U.S. government announced land borders with Canada and Mexico would remain closed to nonessential travel for at least another month, through April 21. The Department of Homeland Security reiterated the goal of the closures is to limit the spread of coronavirus, determining that nonessential travel still poses too great of a risk.
In February, President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said they “agreed to take a coordinated approach based on science and public health criteria when considering measures to ease Canada-U.S. border restrictions in the future.”
Despite concerns about reopening too quickly, the issue of allowing international air travelers from the U.K., Europe and Brazil who test negative for COVID-19 or are vaccinated will be revisited by President Biden and his team “on a weekly basis as new data becomes available.”
Sponsored Content
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS