Last updated: 11:37 AM ET, Fri May 14 2021

US Senators Urge FTC To Address Rise in Travel Scams

Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke May 14, 2021

Capitol Building, Washington D.C.
Capitol Building, Washington D.C. (photo via Sagittarius Pro / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A pair of U.S. senators are urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to make protecting Americans from travel scams a bigger priority.

"While the FTC posts advisories pertaining to travel scams, we believe that more must be done to protect consumers," Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) wrote FTC acting Chair Rebecca Slaughter in a letter on Thursday.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Ponant

Adventure Travel Is Roaring Back: Here's What's New

Travelers looking at a map

US Travel Association Says Travel Is Back in New Campaign

Tropical Thai Beach in Railay Bay, Krabi, Thailand

gallery icon Top 20 Destinations To Work Remotely

Aerial view of Hamburg, Germany

Germany Eases Requirements For Vaccinated Travelers

A couple enjoying Amsterdam, Netherlands

Study Finds LGBTQ+ Community Desires To Travel This Year

"Travel reservations made on fraudulent websites can be costly and stressful for travelers, and it is critical to ensure that Americans understand how to recognize travel scams and their recourse options should they fall victim to these scams," they continued, asking the agency to share what it's doing to combat the issue.

The letter points to a recent FTC report that found U.S. consumers have lost more than $400 million to fraudsters since the pandemic began in March 2020. Klobuchar and Daines also note that approximately two-thirds of Americans say they’re planning to travel this summer as vaccination rates increase, suggesting the need for a sense of urgency.

As co-chair of the Senate Travel and Tourism Caucus, Klobuchar continues to play a key role in the tourism industry's recovery, working with Sen. Roy Blunt, (R-Mo.) to introduce the Protecting Tourism in the United States Act in February and writing to the Commerce Department to learn what it's doing to help travel and tourism recover and push for the promotion of Brand USA this past March.

Earlier this month, Sens. Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal asked airlines to commit to refunding passengers for flights canceled amid the pandemic or at least eliminate expiration dates for credits.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Woman covers a sneeze on an airplane

CDC Still Requires Masks on Buses, Trains and Planes

CDC Lifts Mandatory Mask, Social Distancing Mandates for Vaccinated Travelers

Travel Industry Urges President Biden to Quickly Reopen International Tourism

Airlines Making Adjustments in Wake of Pipeline Shutdown

AAA Predicts Massive Spike in Travel for Memorial Day Holiday

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS