Last updated: 09:17 AM ET, Wed June 22 2022

US Travel Association Unveils New Domestic Tourism Outlook

Impacting Travel Donald Wood June 22, 2022

Senior friends travel
Senior friends traveling together take a selfie (monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images)

New data from the U.S. Travel Association forecasted all segments of travel are projected to surge in the short term due to pent-up demand and consumer savings.

According to the U.S. Travel’s biannual forecast, the surge in short-term travel spending and volume is not expected to last, though, leading to slower growth in the later years of the forecast, which runs through 2026.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
BOOK NOW SAVINGS ON SELECT OCEAN VOYAGES

A&K Travel Group Acquires Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony

Travel agent giving tickets and passport with visa to tourists

How a Travel Agent Can Take Your Summer Vacation to the Next...

Family on vacation in Yellowstone, Yellowstone National Park

Most Americans Planning a 'Micro-Cation' This Summer

smartphones, phones, photos, pic, sunset, beach, social media, Instagrammable

Is Your Smartphone Spoiling Your Vacations?

The association estimates that $1.05 trillion will be spent on travel in America this year, which is still 10 percent below 2019 levels and 16 percent below where it should have been in 2022 if not for the pandemic.

The study projects domestic business travel volume will reach 81 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and 96 percent in 2023, but spending will not fully recover to pre-pandemic levels before 2026.

To help the business travel sector’s recovery, the association called on the government to support a tax extenders package that includes a temporary restoration of the entertainment business expense deduction and an extension of full expensing for business meals.

As for domestic leisure travel, U.S. Travel’s report found spending is projected to remain $46 billion below where the association estimated it would be before the pandemic.

International inbound travel is making strides toward recovery, aided by the recent repeal of the inbound pre-departure testing requirement. A full recovery to pre-pandemic levels—volume and spending—is not expected until 2025.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
An RV touring Grand Teton National Park, camping

RV Sales, Rentals Still Going Strong Despite Gas Prices

Officials Limit Tourist Access on Italy’s Iconic Amalfi Coast Drive

US State Department Issues Updated Travel Advisory for Mexico

gallery icon Asia Travel Entry Requirements: A Country by Country Guide

How Lifting Testing Requirements Impacts Travel Plans for Americans

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS