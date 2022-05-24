Venice Postpones Tourist Entry Fees Until 2023
Impacting Travel Donald Wood May 24, 2022
Local officials in Venice announced the entry fee for arriving tourists—originally scheduled to take effect in June—has been postponed until next year.
According to EuroNews.com, the Italian travel hotspot approved the tourist tax as a way to help curb the “overwhelming number of daytrippers” heading to the city, as well as make up for the financial losses endured during the coronavirus pandemic.
While the tax idea has received positive reactions from locals, Venice authorities voted to delay the introduction of the fee until January 16, 2023.
When the new rule goes into effect, travelers visiting the historic city for the day will have to pre-book their visit and pay an entrance fee using a dedicated booking app. Prices will vary from around $3 in the offseason to $11 on the busiest days.
The local government also plans to install electronic turnstiles at access points to the city. Officials previously implemented a ban on cruise ships last summer and installed a video surveillance system that monitors the flow of tourists through the city’s streets.
Before COVID-19 shut down travel, Venice was welcoming as many as 110,000 tourists per day, which far outnumbered the current resident population of around 50,000.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Venice, Italy
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS