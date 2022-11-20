Last updated: 03:31 PM ET, Sun November 20 2022

Weather May Have Major Impact on Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli November 20, 2022

Airplane, winter, storm, blizzard, snow, tarmac, airport
As always, weather could impact holiday travel. (photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/uatp2)

For many, the Thanksgiving Holiday travel period begins in earnest as early as Monday in anticipation for Turkey Day on Thursday.

After a spring and summer of turbulence, the airlines are hoping for a smooth ride and are expecting that, according to Airlines for America CEO Nick Calio, who spoke to TravelPulse earlier in the week.

ADVERTISING

But there is one variable out there that can change everything.

Weather.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
hotel xcaret mexico

Mexico Pushes US to Revise Travel Advisories

Judge

DOJ Case vs. American/JetBlue Alliance Wraps Up

Man, hat, relaxation, relax, hammock, vacation, getaway

Two in Five Americans Forgo Vacationing Due to the Economy

Cruise, ships, passengers, lines, security, docks, boarding, embarkation, crowds

Expect Cruise Ships To Be Crowded Again Next Year

Even in the spring and summer we saw how disruptive a single thunderstorm could be to air traffic in a chain of events. Now factor in the snow, sleet, and ice. With 55 million people expected to travel 50 miles or more this week for the holiday, forecasters are looking at a mixed back.

Forecasters say that the incoming weather system could add to the delays that air passengers and motorists face, beyond those expected due to the sheer volume of travelers.

Major hubs such as Chicago, Atlanta and New York could all face impacts.

Meteorologists with AccuWeather say there are some definite trouble signs, including ‘a storm is expected to move into the Pacific Northwest with rain and mountain snow on Tuesday. Seattle and other lower elevations in western Washington will face the brunt of the storm's rain as around a foot of snow potential in the Rocky Mountain.’

"This part of the storm will pack most of the energy needed for the bigger storm to form later in the week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger explained.

The South could be set, and high-population areas such as in the mid-Atlantic around New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. are on guard. While those might be packed with people, it becomes troublesome for airlines and airline passengers when storms delay – or cancel – flights in areas where airlines have hubs that act as major places for switching planes. Think American Airlines in Charlotte, North Carolina, for instance, or even Florida, where budget carrier Spirit is located.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Toy car on a road map

Travelers Driving More for Thanksgiving Due to Air Travel...

Expedia Group's 2023 Travel Trends Highlight The 'No-Normal'

AAA Releases Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period Predictions

Discovery, Wellness, Tech and Personalized Offerings Will Lead 2023 Traveler Trends

China to Ease Some Travel Restrictions

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS