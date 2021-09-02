White House Considers Reopening to Vaccinated International Travelers
A White House representative said Wednesday officials are working on a policy that would allow vaccinated international travelers to visit the United States.
According to CNN.com, U.S. President Joe Biden continues to maintain nonessential transatlantic travel bans, but he is dealing with backlash from European nations that already reopened to vaccinated Americans.
Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that while new protocols that would allow vaccinated travelers from Europe and other approved areas are being considered by the administration, the current restrictions will remain in place until further notice.
“We certainly understand that and relate to that, and know that people are eager to be reunited with loved ones -- and that is something that's impacting many people around the world,” Psaki said.
While President Biden has remained steadfast in his plans to restrict nonessential travel, leaders across Europe are growing increasingly frustrated, even as their nation’s already started allowing vaccinated Americans to visit in June.
“The travel ban seriously harms vital economic & human ties, at a time when they're most needed,” European Union ambassador to the U.S. Stavros Lambrinidis said.
Psaki went on to say the Biden administration was “working across federal agencies to develop a consistent and safe international travel policy.”
“We want it to have standard requirements so there's clarity, and so there's equity across how we approach it,” Psaki continued. “No decisions have been made yet but that is a process that's ongoing. We certainly understand the interest in it being resolved and completed.”
