Universal Studios Hollywood Debuts Its First Electric Trams
Entertainment Donald Wood April 15, 2022
Universal Studios Hollywood teamed with television host Al Roker to announce the debut of the theme park’s first four electric trams.
The electric trams are the first to be added to Universal Hollywood’s fleet of 21 Studio Tour trams with diesel-hydraulic engines. The conversion to electric trams was developed by the theme park’s technical services department.
“The Universal Studio Tour has always been a groundbreaking attraction with lots of thrills, excitement and scary moments,” Roker said. “I’m honored to be part of an experience for adults and children to learn about these best-in-class electric trams that will transport them around this iconic studio lot and help the environment.”
The electric engines will help reduce carbon emissions and improve the guest experience by reducing noise associated with the diesel-hydraulic engine. The vehicles will routinely charge during the normal operation at the start and end of the attraction route.
Coupled with a regenerative braking feature, the trams will continue to build up charge when they travel downhill, providing added energy efficiency. The clean air conversion design process also featured the L.A.-based Complete Coach Works, which helped reimagine the trams from diesel-hydraulic engines to electric.
“I am extremely proud of this innovative undertaking and our commitment to creating a zero-emissions Studio Tour fleet in collaboration with our parent company and local partners,” Universal Hollywood Executive Vice President Scott Strobl said. “This is just one of many steps we are taking to transform our business in line with Comcast NBCUniversal’s carbon neutral goal, all while pioneering first-class attractions for our guests.”
The entire project was supported by a significant investment from Comcast NBCUniversal and Southern California Edison through its Charge Ready Transport Program.
The behind-the-scenes Studio Tour is a hallmark Universal Studios Hollywood attraction that has taken millions of guests through authentic movie and television production studios, including Back to the Future, Fast & Furious and King Kong.
