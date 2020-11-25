IGLTA Promoting LGBTQ+ Social and Economic Inclusion in the Caribbean
The International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association (IGLTA) and the IGLTA Foundation are supporting a new initiative called the ‘Caribbean Influencer Program’—a multi-year effort to form a strong network of business leaders who work to advance LGBT rights and inclusion in the region.
The program is being led by ‘Open For Business’, a coalition of multinational corporations working to advance LGBT rights and economic empowerment globally. Presently, members of the LGBT community visiting the Caribbean can run up against certain social attitudes towards their sexual orientation or gender identity, leading to a less-than-ideal travel experience.
The Caribbean Influencer Program consists of two phases, the first being a research phase that will help to build a strong business-minded and economic case for increased LGBT acceptance and inclusion in the Caribbean.
For the second phase, Open For Business will be building a sustainable network of business leaders who can present the case for societal acceptance of the LGBT community while collaborating with civil society and policymakers, using the research as proof of the need for action.
Thanks to their rich and varied histories, Caribbean nations truly represent a patchwork of landscapes, cultures and social values and attitudes, with some being more resistant to the idea of LGBT inclusion than others. Open For Business’ target countries include Antigua and Barbuda; The Bahamas; Barbados; Belize; Dominica; Grenada; Guyana; Jamaica; Saint Lucia; St. Kitts and Nevis; St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and Trinidad and Tobago.
Open For Business is developing this high-quality research report to clearly demonstrate to business leaders, politicians, civil society and media how LGBT inclusion contributes to business and economic growth. Through three separate research methods, the organization will examine four specific demographics: the LGBT community in these 12 Caribbean countries, the LGBT Caribbean diaspora, business leaders in the Caribbean’s key sectors and prospective LGBT to the Caribbean.
The coalition is inviting anyone who is LGBT and residing in or originating from any of these 12 English-speaking Caribbean countries to complete its 15-minute, online Caribbean Survey. At the end of the survey, participants can also enter a drawing to win a free Apple Watch. The survey will be accepting submissions until December 4, 2020.
For more information, visit open-for-business.org/caribbean.
