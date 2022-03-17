International LGBTQ+ Travel Association’s 2023 Convention Coming to Puerto Rico
LGBTQ Discover Puerto Rico Donald Wood March 17, 2022
The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) announced its 2023 Global Convention would take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
IGLTA officials said the Puerto Rican destination was chosen for its 40th-anniversary celebration due to its lively LGBTQ+ scene and commitment to diversity and inclusion. The event will be the organization’s first convention in the Caribbean since 1985.
IGLTA’s board of directors determines each year’s host city through an extensive bidding process, which considers the destination’s support for LGBTQ+ tourism, its desire to grow that presence and efforts to expand DEI initiatives.
“After an extensive process of analyzing and discussing very competitive bids, we are proud to choose Puerto Rico, a destination with diversity in its DNA, as the host for our 40th Anniversary Convention in September 2023,” IGLTA Board Chair Felipe Cardenas said.
“Puerto Rico offers a unique blend of Spanish, Taino and African heritages, which are reflected in its vibrant arts, music, and cuisine,” Cardenas continued. “Holding our signature educational and networking event there provides the great potential of making a strong, positive impact not only on their local LGBTQ+ communities, but on LGBTQ+ tourism throughout the Caribbean.”
A study conducted in 2020 by Discover Puerto Rico showed that 41 percent of LGBTQ+ travelers identified the U.S. territory as a welcoming destination, a massive increase from the 19 percent who said the same in a 2018 survey.
In addition to a beautiful natural setting for tourism professionals, Puerto Rico achieved this success by embracing best practices and the LGBTQ+ community strategically, working in partnership with LGBTQ+ agency HospitableMe.
“Dedicated to creating an inclusive environment where all travelers can live out their travel dreams, Puerto Rico is honored to be selected as the host destination for the IGLTA 2023 Global Convention,” Discover Puerto Rico’s Leah Chandler said. “With core values of collaboration and representation, our DMO welcomes this opportunity to invite the global LGBTQ+ travel community to take part in an educational and transformative experience alongside our on-Island partners.”
