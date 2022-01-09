30 LGBTQ Destinations To Explore in 2022
LGBTQ Paul Heney January 09, 2022
Places for Queer Travelers To Consider
LGBTQ travelers have been waiting to get back on the road and discover new destinations as well as reacquaint themselves with some old favorites. The year 2022 is supposed to be when traveling will be back in high gear—if we can all get through the Omicron variant. Here are 30 places that queer travelers should consider spending some time in during the new year.
For more LGBTQ News
More by Paul Heney
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS