LGBTQ Travelers and the Luxury Market, Part 2
LGBTQ Paul Heney June 20, 2019
Last month, we looked at the importance of the LGBTQ traveler to luxury brands and explored how this segment has grown over the past decade. But what have luxury brands done incorrectly when targeting queer travelers? And what’s coming next?
Ed Skapinok, SVP, Sales Marketing and Reservations for Aqua-Aston Hospitality, said that hotel brands and tourism companies that do not make a concerted, dedicated effort to cater to the LGBTQ community of travelers and promote acceptance of all to these destinations, are at a disadvantage.
“Today’s traveler expects LGBTQ equality, tolerance and acceptance of diversity to translate into the travel and hospitality industries. Luxury brands that do not uphold respect for all, risk the chance of losing business from both the LGBTQ and non-LGBTQ consumers,” he said.
Frank Maduro, VP of Marketing, AIC Hotel Group, said that the mistake he sees is, “Trying to identify them and treat an LGBTQ traveler differently. To us, an LGBTQ traveler is like any other guest who wants a quality luxury vacation.”
“LGBTQ travelers, like everyone else, are unique individuals; there is in fact great diversity within the segment,” said Deborah Briggs, VP of Arts, Culture & Community for The Betsy-South Beach. “Indeed, within the LGBTQ segment, one will find a variety of age groups, genders, interests, hobbies and aesthetic preferences. Sometimes, unfortunately, stereotypes rule the day, and commerce ‘sells to’ to a monolithic group. We're deeply aware of the need to embrace LGBTQ needs, yet not to fall into stereotypical messaging traps that are disrespectful.”
Similarly, Alex Schloop, Creative Director at the Inns of Aurora, feels that with any individual demographic, it’s easy to feed into a stereotype.
“We focus on creating a welcoming environment through all channels of guest interaction, including our messaging,” he said. “For example, in our wedding marketing, we made sure messaging didn’t solely focus on just ‘brides and grooms.’ So while we may not have a headline that says ‘this is a great place to have your gay wedding,’ you infer that availability through our messaging, which is approachable and inclusive for same-sex couples. I think that’s an approach that is a bit softer and warmer and more our brand.”
But Ed Salvato, chief content officer HospitableMe, said that the main pitfalls all come back to lack of training.
“If you put a rainbow flag on your site and otherwise market to the segment, you have to understand the differences and special considerations for these travelers,” he said. “If not, you’re going to create bad outcomes. LGBTQ-specific marketing indicates to potential queer customers they should expect an authentic welcome. Don’t set them up for disappointment. You may say, ‘we treat everyone the same.’ Note: The same isn’t always equal. Sometimes you have to treat people a little differently to treat them equally.”
Best practices
How can luxury brands best serve this LGBTQ traveler segment? Salvato is a big believer in bringing in outside help.
“Really understand the market. Hire an expert,” he said. “Provide LGBTQ training to your staff. The worst thing you can do is launch a marketing campaign without providing for your team.”
Briggs said not to forget about social media as a way to share a property’s inclusiveness.
“This lets everyone know that our doors are open to all who enter,” she said. “We also exhibit signage (on property) courtesy of the Human Rights Commission to overtly state our support for LGBTQ rights and causes, and we host artists in residence coming from and creating work around subjects relevant to LGBTQ audiences.”
“Regardless of the demographics, make all your guests feel cared for and valued,” said Sergio Serra, area director of sales and marketing for Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts. “Modern hotel luxury is now less about opulence and more about the experience. Find out the purpose of the LGBTQ traveler’s stay and add nice extra touches accordingly, whether it’s a bottle of champagne for newlyweds or toys for guests traveling with their children.”
Similarly, Nick Gold, Public Relations Director for Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, suggests that properties be welcoming and supportive of all guests, but also, “Host events at your property that reach the LGBTQ audience; sponsor a local Human Rights Campaign event or something similar. If there is an LGTBQ tourist bureau or committee, host that group at your property,” he said.
Coming trends
Maduro said he’s seeing that the LGBTQ market is looking for elevated culinary options, unique experiences and top of the line service when planning travel. And Gabriela Pérez Güitrón, sales manager, Melody Maker Cancun, sees culture, adventure and gastronomy leading the pack.
David Walsh, Director of Sales and Marketing for the Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C., explained that his property is addressing the current trends in ensuring that they offer non-binary accommodation to the identity of our guests.
“Also that we maintain a continual mindfulness about how we accommodate individuals and groups to ensure that everyone is welcomed. We want to make sure that MO is a place where a guest can check-in and feel comfortable and respected,” he said.
Schloop thinks all luxury travelers seek the ability to personalize an experience.
“Modern travelers are looking to disconnect from their insane lives, and I think that also resonates well with the LGBTQ market. We’re all about creating a space for people to spend time away from their daily hustle and spend time together with the people they care about—whether that means your husband, your wife, your boyfriend, girlfriend, family or colleagues. I don’t necessarily think it’s a trend, though—I think it’s an antidote to our culture that’s only going to become increasingly necessary.”
Briggs sees queer families as a key trend.
“We’re seeing more LGBTQ families,” she said. “We are proud to welcome two fathers, two mothers or non-binary families—with children—to our property for a luxury vacation. While historically, luxury vacations may have been perceived as a thing for ‘couples only,’ we’re seeing more families in general as they find that the kind of support they receive from a luxury property makes having the kids come along a breeze.”
The next few years?
Güitrón said she sees this as a very fast-growing community/segment.
“So, we will need to be fast and creative to find new ways to surprise them and exceed their expectations!” she said.
According to a survey by J. Walter Thompson, more than half of millennial travelers consider themselves as something other than 100 percent straight.
“Over half of millennial and Gen Z travelers know someone who uses a pronoun other than he or she. IATA has released guidelines on two non-traditional gender designations,” said Salvato. “United now also offers these two in their profile page. Eleven countries include a third gender designation. There are lots of considerations to consider as these younger queer segments grow into your target customer—plus they are the kids and grandkids of your current high-net-worth customers who proudly travel with their out queer and gender-non-conforming younger family members.”
Briggs, too, sees the coming years as a boon.
“The world seems to be a much more fluid place when talking about issues of gender and sexual orientation. With that in mind, we anticipate continued growth in all segments of the LGBTQ market—from our wedding business to hotel room nights, corporate dinners, and family get-aways. With the Federal legalization of LGBTQ marriage, this is a business demo that will continue to grow each year,” she said.
This segment continues to grow exponentially as more brands are recognizing the potential of this segment,” said Maduro. “Like any other traveler, the LGBTQ traveler will evolve with trends, and hotels and resorts will have to remain at the forefront of that evolution.”
