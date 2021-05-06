LGBTQ Travelers Leading Travel Surge To Key Destinations
Lacey Pfalz May 06, 2021
The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association found that 73 percent of the LGBTQ community surveyed across the globe planned to take a major vacation before the end of this year.
Some of the most popular destinations right now are Tahiti and Iceland, both of which offer the chance to reconnect with nature. They’re also known for being LGBTQ-friendly. Tahiti, especially, is gaining traction with LGBTQ travelers.
Source Events, located in Miami, is a leader in LGBTQ luxury travel and is planning a trip to Tahiti later this year. The Dreams of Tahiti Cruise will sail September 16-23, 2021. “After a year at home, our travelers want to reconnect with the world in a new way,” said Craig Smith, President and Founder of Source Events.
“Our guests are attracted to the spirit of Tahiti, its turquoise lagoons, world-class snorkeling and striking volcanic peaks. They want more intimate voyages, which is why we again chartered Windstar’s Wind Spirit. With the luxury of just 120 guests, travelers can experience the magic of Tahiti from the privacy of their own private yacht. Activities such as morning yoga, meditation and enrichment talks are like having a personal retreat at sea,” said Smith.
Another travel operator, Olivia Travel, has also seen this rise in bookings among their clients, who are LGBTQ women. “Olivia guests are ready to travel again! With a sold-out charter to Tahiti on Windstar in September of 2021 and another charter scheduled for late July in 2022, Tahiti has always been at the top of our guests’ list when it comes to picking their next vacation,” said Judy Dlugacz, President and Founder of Olivia Travel.
