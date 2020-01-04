Queer Trends in Cruises
There was a time when the term “gay cruises” brought to mind the image of bronzed gay men dancing shirtless to club music—probably on a large ocean cruise liner in the Caribbean. But times have changed and queer travelers of all stripes are choosing to cruise in new and varied ways, as well as to interesting new locales. We spoke with some industry experts to find out what’s hot.
According to Patrick Gunn, Co-Founder & CMO, VACAYA, LGBT+ travel continues to be a large and lucrative segment in the leisure travel industry. In the U.S. alone, LGBT+ travel expenditures are more than $64 billion per year and European travelers spend between over $68 billion per year. While only 2 percent of the general population has taken a cruise, a staggering 16 percent of LGBT+ travelers report having taken a cruise.
“Globally, the demand for cruising as a whole has increased 68 percent in the last 10 years,” Gunn said. “As LGBT+ acceptance has expanded over the past decade, the LGBTQ cruise market expanded with it. Statistics suggest that LGBT+ cruisers are a powerful segment within a clearly vibrant industry—one also primed for substantial growth, assuming better and more diverse offerings are available to them.”
Gun explained that at its core, the full-ship/full-resort charter vacation is wholly unique, allowing for carefully crafted bespoke travel experiences. Custom-designed itineraries with specialized entertainment and activities result in unforgettable shared experiences that create enduring memories and friendships which last long after the journey ends.
“In today’s all-consuming digital world, our guests long for deep, rich, real connections. Social apps meant to unite our community often fail to deliver these more meaningful connections, leaving many LGBT+ consumers with occasional (or even persistent, in some cases) feelings of isolation, loneliness and nonfulfillment. Gen Xers, Millennials, and Baby Boomers crave more. And as acceptance grows, they not only want to connect with other LGBT+ people, they increasingly wish to bring their straight ally friends along, as well,” he said.
“I believe LGBT travelers are feeling more emboldened to travel farther and to be more adventurous. This means huge growth seen in river cruising and other small interest-based cruises, both LGBT-charters and mainstream,” said Robert Sharp, Out Adventures.
Ocean vs. River Cruising
Sharp said he was mixed on the idea of whether ocean cruises could be a growth area for this traveler segment.
“I believe there will always be space for exclusively LGBT cruises such as those offered by Atlantis Events, Brand G Vacations and even those offered by Out Adventures. For example, our Croatia yacht cruise sells out year after year and we are now offering departures for both gay men and lesbians. On the other hand, I am skeptical that LGBT consumers will welcome mainstream cruise lines selling their own LGBT product, unless in partnership with trusted LGBT operators. They simply don’t have the expertise and experience with this market,” he said.
Gunn feels that river cruising is a growing segment of the travel market, and so VACAYA plans to be there in a big way. He explained that traveling by river provides unique access to destinations—and there are certain locations and itineraries that are also seeing a spike in demand.
In fact, river cruises in Europe have seen a 53 percent year-over-year growth to eastern waterways (Rhine, Moselle, Danube, Elbe) and a 30 percent growth to western channels (Soane, Seine, Loire), as well as a 24 percent growth to the south (Douro, Rhone, Dordogne, Garonne, Po),” according to a recent Cruise Lines International Association report.
“River Cruising falls into VACAYA’s Luxe segment,” said Gunn. “Our discovery voyages immerse guests in the authentic flavors of the world’s most exciting popular and off-the-beaten-path destinations—all in first-class style and luxury. VACAYA Luxe is partnering with the world’s leading small-ship cruise lines, including Emerald Waterways, Ponant, Avalon Waterways and Hurtigruten—lines chosen because they’re built to constantly exceed expectations. Our Luxe vacations are a celebration of the wonders of our planet.”
Good Times, Bad Destinations?
Sometimes, LGBTQ travelers have to make a decision on whether to cruise when one or more of the stops is to a country with less-than-stellar attitudes toward—or treatment of—queer citizens.
Sharp said it comes down to personal preference as to whether or not queer travelers are willing to support a cruise/cruise line that travels to countries that are unwelcoming to the LGBT community.
“It’s also important to know if the cruise line is welcoming, and if there are any large groups on board such as religious or political groups that could lead to a negative experience,” he said. “If these are factors that queer travelers don’t want to consider, book with an LGBT travel agent or operator who knows which cruises are welcoming.”
Gunn noted that with the progress the community has made, LGBTQ people are traveling more than ever—and statistically more often than their straight counterparts.
“Internationally, more than 70 countries criminalize same-sex relationships. Even without discriminatory laws on the books, the cultural climate of others may make gay travelers feel uncomfortable or unsafe,” Gunn said. “Though the U.S. is far from free of homophobic speech, actions or environments, gay travelers who plan domestic vacations are reasonably well-protected by federal laws and national cultural norms. Though as any cultural experience, things can change place to place."
Gunn continued, "The good news is that many fantastic destinations have made gay-friendly culture a priority. Try Amsterdam during the slower Christmas Season, Lisbon in the Summer, Mexico in fall. Cruises cater to gay travelers throughout the world to provide safety, acceptance, luxury, connection, and fun.”
