Queer Puerto Vallarta Is Worth Checking Out
LGBTQ Paul Heney December 08, 2019
Puerto Vallarta has seen major growth in terms of LGBTQ travelers in recent years, especially among male couples. The area, which has always been queer-friendly, has been discovered by a new generation of couples looking for an easy getaway that feels a bit more authentic than Cancun. Puerto Vallarta fits that mold, with stunning lush mountains surrounding the wide Banderas Bay. It has even been referred to as “the San Francisco of Mexico.”
Travel north from the airport toward the city’s “Romantic Zone,” which is the de-facto gayborhood here. There are dozens of clubs, bars, theaters and restaurants in this area, as well as some great LGBTQ-owned clothing shops. You can get as wild as you want with an evening of all nude strippers at Anthropology Bar or you can keep it more on the mild side by taking in a Puerto Vallarta Gay Men’s Chorus show or production like Mamma Mia! or Avenue Q at the ACT2PV cabaret lounge.
Puerto Vallarta has a lot of water-borne activities, whether you like sitting on the beach relaxing or being more active. There are snorkeling excursions available, as well as scuba diving, sailing, boat cruises and whale watching. Estigo Tours offers many of these options, along with zip lining, horseback riding and private fishing charters. Or head to the beautifully renovated Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa, where guests can participate in the property’s amazing sea turtle release program.
If you’re planning on catching some rays and people watching, Uber over to the famed Playa de Los Muertos beach, which is one of the biggest gay hangouts. You’ll find a mix of people here, but thanks to nearby LGBTQ-friendly and -owned hotels, the crowds here are generally mostly queer-oriented.
One of our favorite activities here was the Vallarta Eats Food Tours—we took one of the taco tours they offer. Eric, the owner, is originally from Philadelphia. After moving to Puerto Vallarta, he wanted tourists to be able to experience the incredible street food that he learned to love. He explained that so many people are afraid of whether the food stalls and stands are clean enough, so they stick to more traditional restaurants or never leave their resort grounds.
“I wanted to teach people how to eat food on the streets and have a cultural experience,” he said. “We want to introduce you to the story of the family as well as the dish.”
Vallarta Eats, which launched nine years ago and has had 30,000 customers so far, takes about six months to launch a new tour. They sample a given dish 25 times (over several months) before they add it to their tour’s menu. They now offer three different taco tours, as well as a chocolate tour, a brews tour, a mole tour and more.
Puerto Vallarta also boasts some beautiful architecture in its Old Town section. Check out the iconic main cathedral and the hilly streets surrounding it. You can walk through the neighborhood cemeteries, which provide a fascinating look into the local culture. And if you’re lucky enough to be in town for the annual Dia De Los Muertos celebration, come downtown for the parade and celebration, which is as much about being alive as it is about honoring and remembering those who have passed.
If you’re planning on checking out this Pacific gem in the coming year, why not build your trip around the city’s eight-day Pride festival? The 2020 celebration is scheduled for May 17-24 and will include a parade, pool parties, cultural events, beach parties and more.
