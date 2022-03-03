Riviera Nayarit Wins LGBTQ Destination Award
The Riviera Nayarit has been named the best beach destination for the LGBTQ+ community during February’s LGBT+ Travel Awards Mexico, hosted by UNET LGBT+, a non-governmental association in Mexico that advocates for inclusivity in the country’s destinations, hotels and resorts.
The destination won the gold medal as the best beach destination in Mexico for its inclusivity and other attractions.
From its persevering Indigenous culture to its gastronomy, natural wonders, history and of course, its stunning Pacific Coast beaches, the Riviera Nayarit offers a beautiful destination filled with something for every type of traveler to enjoy while ensuring safety and a welcoming atmosphere for members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Additionally, two of the Riviera Nayarit’s properties earned gold in two different categories. The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort was named the best luxury hotel in Mexico. The Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit earned gold in the Hotel We Love category.
The LGBT+ Travel Awards Mexico took place in Guadalajara, Mexico at the Conjunto Santander of Scenic Arts earlier in February. Other destination winners include Mexico City as the best urban destination, Tequila in Jalisco as the best Magic Town and Morelia in Michoacan as the best cultural destination.
