Last updated: 09:22 AM ET, Thu March 03 2022

Riviera Nayarit Wins LGBTQ Destination Award

LGBTQ Riviera Nayarit Lacey Pfalz March 03, 2022

LGBTQ flag
Someone waves an LGBTQ flag. (photo via Riviera Nayarit)

The Riviera Nayarit has been named the best beach destination for the LGBTQ+ community during February’s LGBT+ Travel Awards Mexico, hosted by UNET LGBT+, a non-governmental association in Mexico that advocates for inclusivity in the country’s destinations, hotels and resorts.

MORE LGBTQ
Atlanta rainbow crosswalks

A New Look at Queer Atlanta

LGBTQ flag

TreadRight Foundation Partners With Rainbow Railroad

A couple enjoying Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Best Travel Companies for LGBTQ+ Equality

The destination won the gold medal as the best beach destination in Mexico for its inclusivity and other attractions.

From its persevering Indigenous culture to its gastronomy, natural wonders, history and of course, its stunning Pacific Coast beaches, the Riviera Nayarit offers a beautiful destination filled with something for every type of traveler to enjoy while ensuring safety and a welcoming atmosphere for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Additionally, two of the Riviera Nayarit’s properties earned gold in two different categories. The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort was named the best luxury hotel in Mexico. The Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit earned gold in the Hotel We Love category.

The LGBT+ Travel Awards Mexico took place in Guadalajara, Mexico at the Conjunto Santander of Scenic Arts earlier in February. Other destination winners include Mexico City as the best urban destination, Tequila in Jalisco as the best Magic Town and Morelia in Michoacan as the best cultural destination.

To learn more about the awards and UNET LGBT+, please click here. For information on the Riviera Nayarit, please click here.

For more information on Riviera Nayarit, Riviera Nayarit

For more LGBTQ News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Atlanta rainbow crosswalks

A New Look at Queer Atlanta

TreadRight Foundation Partners With Rainbow Railroad

The Best Travel Companies for LGBTQ+ Equality

gallery icon 30 LGBTQ Destinations To Explore in 2022

IGLTA President & CEO Discusses New HIV Traveler Guide

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS