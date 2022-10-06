American Airlines Names Jose A Freig VP of Latin America and Caribbean
American Airlines
TravelPulse Staff
October 06, 2022
José A. Freig has been appointed as the new Vice President of Operations and Commercial for Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America (MCLA). In his new position, Freig will lead a region with more than 1,800 flights per week to more than 90 destinations.
Working closely with the airline's partners in the area, GOL Linhas Aéreas and JetSMART Airlines, as well as American's more than 4,500 team members in Operations and Sales, Freig will continue to elevate the carrier as the leading American airline in MCLA, said the company in a statement.
“It is a privilege to have been chosen to lead our Operations and Commercial organization in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, where American is proudly the largest U.S. airline," he said in a statement. "We look forward to further strengthening our regional brand with the relaunch of services to five destinations in Cuba, the launch of more flights to Mexico and back to Managua, as well as deepening our collaboration with our partners in South America, offering customers an unmatched network and the highest level of service.”
Freig joined American in 2008 as Director of Corporate Security, then became the Director of International Government Affairs and Head of Security. In 2018, he was Managing Director of Latin America and the Caribbean. More recently, he was International Vice President and Acting President of Cargo, also overseeing the operations of Premium Guest Services.
Freig's leadership team consists of Christine Valls, General Sales Director for Florida, the Caribbean and Latin America; José María Giraldo, General Manager of Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean; and Gonzalo Schames, Director of South America and Strategic Alliances.
More Flights in MCLA
Freig is rejoining the MCLA team at a time of expansion in the region, which recently announced an increase in flights for this year, including:
—Relaunch of the service to five destinations in Cuba: Holguín, Santa Clara, Santiago, Varadero, and Camagüey, which will begin the first week of November.
—After a suspension of more than two years, American restarts service from Miami to Managua, Nicaragua, on November 30.
—Launching of a new service from New York (JFK) to Mexico City and Monterrey, from November 3.
—Seasonal service from Miami to Montevideo, Uruguay, on October 30.
—Service from New York (JFK) to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 30.
—Launch of a new route from Phoenix to Monterrey, Mexico, in January 2023.
