Amtrak's Bill Flynn To Retire, Stephen Gardner Named New President and CEO
People Amtrak Patrick Clarke December 15, 2021
Amtrak has announced that Bill Flynn will retire from his role as Chief Executive Officer in early 2022. Flynn will be replaced by Stephen Gardner, who will take over as Amtrak President and CEO, effective January 17, 2022.
Gardner currently serves as Amtrak's President, overseeing day-to-day operations, customer growth initiatives and strategies to modernize Amtrak's products, services, infrastructure and fleet, according to the rail company.
Flynn was appointed CEO in April 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and led Amtrak through one of its most challenging times. Flynn was credited for prioritizing safety and customer experience initiatives, advancing major infrastructure projects, expanding the company’s diversity and inclusion and executing major equipment procurements. He will continue as a senior advisor to Gardner and the company for the remainder of the fiscal year following his retirement to support the transition, Amtrak said.
"I want to thank Bill Flynn for his strong and steady hand leading Amtrak and navigating a global pandemic," Amtrak Board Chair Tony Coscia said in a statement. "This was one of Amtrak's most challenging periods in its 50-year history. Bill has built a strong foundation for continued safe and reliable operations, innovation and growth."
"With the Biden Administration and Congress just having made a transformational investment in intercity passenger rail, this is the right time to transition the leadership of the company for the long term to help guide Amtrak’s promising future," Coscia added. "Stephen has the business skills, industry knowledge and vision to improve and modernize service for the next generation of Amtrak’s customers."
Gardner, 45, previously worked as senior staff on the Commerce, Science and Transportation’s Subcommittee on Surface Transportation & Merchant Marine Infrastructure, Safety and Security. He also served as a Legislative Assistant for Transportation for Senator Tom Carper and Congressman Bob Clement. Other previously held roles include various operating and managerial positions with Guilford Rail System’s Maine Central Railroad in Maine and Massachusetts, and the Buckingham Branch Railroad in Virginia.
"I’m truly humbled and honored to assume this role for America’s Railroad," Gardner said in a statement of his own. "With the help of the bipartisan infrastructure investment, I’m excited about working with our state, commuter and freight rail and federal partners to improve our assets, renew our fleet and expand Amtrak service to more communities. Having started my railroad career as an Amtrak intern, it’s an opportunity of a lifetime to help lead the incredible team of dedicated men and women at Amtrak."
Comments
