Anthony Rich Promoted to Director of National Accounts at Luxury Gold
People Luxury Gold October 02, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Rich’s passion for sales and creativity will be a benefit as he transitions into the new role. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Insight Vacations & Luxury Gold are delighted to introduce Anthony Sollecito Rich as their new director of national accounts & luxury brand ambassador for the United States.
Following three successful years as a northeast district sales manager, Rich was promoted to his new role in August 2019.
“Rich thrives outside the box and excels at developing new relationships and sales opportunities, which is why he’s a great fit for this position,” said Kristina Miranda, vice president of sales for Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold USA. “He’s exceptional at designing creative presentations, sales campaigns, and branding.”
Rich began his career in the music business, and for over a decade produced a wide range of Grammy Award-winning artists while leading marketing and branding campaigns for Jive Records. His work outside of Jive included music activations for Norman Lear, PSNY Clothing, Brand Jordan, Nike, Hennessey, VICE, Union, and Belvedere Vodka. Rich also produced Playing For Change, an award-winning worldwide music movement and charity aimed to bring people together through music.
Rich is still an active board member of the Playing For Change Foundation, which builds music schools in impoverished nations.
Rich left the music business in 2015 to join Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold. Aside from growing sales in his territory, Rich built the brands’ music format, creating soundtracks for the various destinations featured for Insight and Luxury Gold.
As a district sales manager, Rich exponentially grew sales in New York and New Jersey, earning a top achiever award in 2019.
A fixture behind the DJ booth at sales conferences, Rich continues to assist all TTC brands with his music acumen. His curation can be heard on the S.S. Joie de Vivre, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises’ prized super ship.
Rich’s proven sales, passion, and creativity—coupled with his relationships and a unique presentation skill set-- will allow for a productive transition into the national director and brand ambassador role, as Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold continue to flourish in the premium and luxury markets.
