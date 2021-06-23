3 Reasons Why Travel Advisors Should Attend ASTA Global Convention 2021
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Guest Author June 23, 2021
The ASTA Global Convention kicks off on August 23, 2021, and this three-day event will be jam-packed with tools for travel advisors to utilize. After last year's convention transitioned to a virtual event, many agents are eager to get together and reap all the benefits that come along with attending an in-person conference.
As usual, travel advisors will hear from keynote speakers throughout the convention, and this year they include Zane Kerby, President and CEO of ASTA; Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines; and Mark Vondrasek, CCO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation.
There are endless benefits to attending an in-person event, but here are three of the top reasons to sign up for the ASTA Global Convention this summer.
Reconnect With Your Peers
If there's one in-person you attend this year, make sure it's ASTA Global Convention 2021! We are bringing the industry together again to rebuild and motivate each other forward.
Sharpen Your Skills
We've got you covered with our multitude of educational offerings from marketing, selling tips, ethics, destination expertise and more. We're diving into the strategies that many advisors are pivoting to post-pandemic, discussing successful ways to showcase your brand through digital and social media marketing and showing you how to creatively work with your supplier partners. You’ll even learn the how's and why's of travel insurance and where to look for resources to keep your clients safe.
Explore a New (or Familiar) City
Known for its resilient spirit and inspiring comebacks, Chicago is waiting for you!
By attending the ASTA Global Convention in person, you’ll have access to 16+ education sessions (some of which include "Business Basics," "Sales, Sales, Sales" and "Marketing Essentials"), admission to both our opening and closing receptions and admittance to the in-person trade show floor to meet with several suppliers. You’ll even receive complimentary admittance to our virtual portion of the event taking place online on August 30-31.
Lock in our early bird rates now for ASTA Global Convention in Chicago on August 23-25 or online August 30-31! Be sure to join the action with the more than 1,000 travel agency professionals. Register before June 30! Starting July 1, prices begin increasing weekly.
Agents interested in registering for the ASTA Global Convention can visit my.asta.org/AGC/Home.aspx.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), Chicago
For more Travel Agent News
More by Guest Author
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS